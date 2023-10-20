Ex-director of Boston Center for Adult Education found guilty of embezzlement, forgery

A Suffolk county jury found Susan Brown, 70, of Marblehead, guilty of one count of larceny over $1,200, one count of forgery, one count of forgery of a document, and one count of falsifying entry in corporate books, according to Hayden’s office.

A former executive director of the Boston Center for Adult Education was convicted Friday of embezzling money from the nonprofit and forging tax and corporate documents that led the organization to lose its tax-exempt status, prosecutors said.

Brown, who served as BCAE’s executive director from 2009 until September 2018, was accused of authorizing $565,000 in checks to her codefendant, former marketing employee Karen Kalfian, over seven years for work that was never performed, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Kalfian was charged with receiving stolen property and was found not guilty, Hayden’s office said.

Brown’s conviction comes after the the BCAE’s former comptroller, Mark Mitchell, pleaded guilty last month to embezzling $1.3 million from the organization and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Prosecutors said Mitchell, a former Saugus selectman who served as comptroller for the BCAE from 2011 to 2018, cut nearly $900,000 in checks to himself out of the organization’s funds, as well as $82,510 in checks for the AAU baseball team Saugus Wings that he owned, and $242,749 “to various unauthorized third-party organizations for his personal benefit and the benefit of his AAU teams.”

Prosecutors have said Mitchell, and Brown repeatedly lied to the nonprofit’s board and kept members in the dark even as it lost its tax-exempt status.

The corruption and loss of funds forced BCAE to end the programming and special classes it has offered for decades, Hayden said in a statement Friday. Founded in 1933, BCAE had offered non-degree classes to people looking to expand their knowledge of languages, cooking, computers, or the arts.

“It is extremely heartbreaking that an organization that has been around for so many years can no longer provide the important programs that defined it from the start,” he said.

“These individuals engineered illicit profits while the community suffered and had educational options ripped away from them.”

A year after Mitchell and his codefendants were indicted in July 2019, Jewish Vocational Services wrote in a press release that it and BCAE were “joining together,” adding that the center “will no longer be offering its familiar adult education classes.”

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.