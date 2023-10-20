Allegations of an inappropriate text, toxic work environment directed at Boston City Hall Cabinet chief

Brianna Millor , who oversees neighborhood services as chief of community engagement, was accused by her former chief of staff, Joanne Suarez, of responding “with hostility” to her requests to take time off to accommodate her disabilities and retaliating against her when she complained, according to a letter Suarez’s attorney sent to the city last December seeking to settle her claims.

The city of Boston paid $40,000 in severance to a former employee who had accused a City Hall Cabinet chief to Mayor Michelle Wu of fostering a toxic work environment and threatened to sue for discrimination and retaliation, according to city records.

Numerous allegations were contained in the letter, including a claim that Millor posted a sexually explicit message in a thread with city workers on an encrypted messaging service. The letter also alleges Millor and other employees used the system, Signal, to evade public record-keeping requirements while discussing sensitive city business.

In a statement last week, a spokesperson for Wu, Ricardo Patrón, said the administration “holds ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and support in the workplace.”

The spokesperson did not respond to specific allegations but said the city had conducted a thorough review of the claims and defended its handling of Suarez’s case.

“In a large organization with a workforce of more than 19,000 employees, occasionally there are work relationships that are not successful and result in an end of the employment relationship,” Patrón said in the statement responding to a series of questions from the Globe.

Suarez, who declined to comment for this article, resigned on Dec. 23 and accepted a $40,000 severance agreement the following month. The agreement included a non-disparagement clause, stating that the city would instruct Millor not to make disparaging remarks about Suarez. It did not include a confidentiality stipulation.

Suarez is among 15 city employees who have received severance agreements since last December, with agreements totaling more than $412,000, according to city figures produced recently in response to a Globe records request.

Nine of those workers who received severance worked under the Boston Centers for Youth and Families. Their jobs were eliminated when the city dissolved its violence prevention program known as Street Outreach, Advocacy and Response, or SOAR, which was beset by allegations of internal turmoil.

Quincey Roberts Sr., former executive director of the mayor’s office of LGBTQ+ Advancement whose tenure as a municipal employee predated the Wu administration, received more than $46,000 in severance this past July, according to city figures. Roberts did not comment for this story.

In its statement, Wu’s office said of the Roberts and Suarez severances: “In each of these employment situations, the City conducted a thorough investigation to assess the issues raised and determine whether violations of policy or law occurred. We are confident based on the results of those investigations that the City took the appropriate actions toward mutual separation ending the employment relationship.”

The letter from Suarez’s lawyer, Zachary Hammond, detailed complaints against Millor. It alleged that Millor became “enraged” after Suarez conducted an anonymous survey of employees last year that drew critical responses about Millor’s leadership.

The survey responses, according to the letter, included allegations that Millor communicated “in a dismissive and unprofessional manner, contacted staff about City business . . . at all hours of the night, greeted questions and feedback with hostility, viewed staff hired during the prior mayoral administration with distrust,“ and ordered staff not to take paid time off during the holiday season at the end of the year.

Hammond wrote, “It was clear that subordinates feared Millor.”

Among other tasks, Millor oversees an office of neighborhood liaisons, who interact with constituents across the city. She also oversees the 311 system, which residents use for a litany of nonemergency requests. Last year, Millor’s salary topped $150,000. In response to a request for comment, an attorney for Millor referred to the city’s statement.

In its statement, Wu’s administration said complaints related to employment are “expeditiously reviewed, investigated, and acted upon where appropriate under” a Cabinet established by Wu to build a more supportive working environment.

Severance agreements are often reached to avoid possible litigation, or resolve a dispute in which an employee has threatened legal action against an employer, according to Elisa Filman, a partner at Rodman Employment Law in Newton.

“Typically it’s to buy off legal claims or the threat of legal claims,” Filman said.

In the letter seeking a settlement with the city, Suarez’s lawyer wrote that she suffered a panic attack after witnessing an assault at City Hall last year. While Millor allowed her to take a wellness day, she failed to respect it, according to the attorney, texting Suarez that night about a job description. After another panic attack, Suarez alleged that a similar episode unfolded: Millor told her to go home but continued giving her tasks. A few days later, Suarez had a seizure, according to the letter from Suarez’s attorney. On the night of Sept. 14, she suffered another seizure, during which she bit her tongue. She told Millor she spent the night vomiting and requested either a sick day or to work remotely.

“Millor greeted this request with hostility,” the letter alleges.

In the letter, Suarez’s attorney also alleged that Millor, other Cabinet chiefs, and City Hall employees, including some who worked in the mayor’s office, communicated about sensitive city business via Signal, the encrypted message application, “that they selected because its automatic deletion feature helped them evade statutory record keeping requirements.”

A spokesperson for the Wu administration declined to comment on the allegation that employees used the system to bypass the public records law.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.