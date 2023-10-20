Massachusetts has ‘put some real juice’ behind Cape bridges project, Biden adviser says

Huddled in a small conference room at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, US senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, Healey administration officials, and local leaders pitched Mitch Landrieu, a senior Biden adviser, on the importance of replacing the 88-year-old Sagamore and Bourne bridges.

BOURNE — In a tea leaf-reading exercise if there ever was one, the White House’s infrastructure coordinator on Friday met with Massachusetts officials on the edge of the Cape Cod Canal, where they urged the Biden administration to help fund the $4.5 billion replacement of the nearby Cape bridges, one of the most expensive projects of its kind in the country.

Warren called the bridges “dangerous,” and as federally owned assets, US Representative Bill Keating said, they are the federal government’s “responsibility” to replace. A costly rehab in lieu of replacing the functionally obsolete bridges also will do little to ease an increasing chokepoint on traffic and local business, officials warned.

“There’s only so many times you can put lipstick on a pig before the pig won’t even get you to the market,” Markey said.

They received no public commitment. Landrieu repeatedly said he could not comment directly on the project, given the state is actively pursuing nearly $1.5 billion in federal funding to first replace the Sagamore Bridge.

He instead applauded the “intense cooperation” behind the push for federal money, as well as the state’s larger commitment to the project. Governor Maura Healey — who spoke with Landrieu Friday but did not attend the meeting in Bourne — has promised to double the state’s commitment to $700 million.

“The state now has put some real juice in the game,” Landrieu told reporters after the meeting, noting Biden also proposed — and the US Senate included in its budget bill — $350 million toward it. (There’s also no guarantee that funding survives the House.)

“You hope that by stacking that money with the grant money that may or may not come your way, that that will kind of get you going on one of the bridges,” said Landrieu.

He earlier also cautioned officials: “Even great projects will be told ‘No.’”

First opened in 1935, the Sagamore and Bourne bridges are the only roads on and off the peninsula that sees a huge influx of visitors each summer. Officials have said that without replacing or fixing each bridge, they’ll be forced to permanently close a lane in each direction by 2032 on the Bourne Bridge and 2036 on the Sagamore Bridge.

Should the federal government simply fix things as they fail, officials warned they would likely have to begin limiting the size of trucks allowed on either bridge in 2026 and 2030, respectively. And if a replacement plan doesn’t appear imminent, the Army Corps will have to begin a major rehabilitation, creating what could be years of traffic delays, according to a report Warren’s office compiled from testimony submitted by local leaders.

As of 2020, roughly 31,000 jobs off the Cape were filled by workers living on the peninsula, while another 21,500 jobs on the Cape — or at least half of its workforce — are filled by people who must commute over the bridges on a daily basis, according to the Cape Cod Commission. During the summer peak season, roughly 58,000 cars drive over the Bourne Bridge each day; on the Sagamore, average daily traffic reaches nearly 80,000.

“The failure to replace the Cape Cod bridges would put our very survival at risk,” Deborah Potter, the town administrator of Oak Bluffs, wrote in a letter to Warren’s office.

The US Army Corps of Engineers — which currently owns and maintains the bridges — called for a complete replacement of the two bridges four years ago. The price tag has only ballooned since.

State officials said in August that they believe replacing both bridges will cost $4.5 billion, up from a projected $4 billion last year and more than $1 billion in 2019. They also now estimate it could take up to eight years to replace each one, with construction planned to begin on the Sagamore Bridge in 2028.

Massachusetts first has to secure the funding. The state whiffed on $3 billion in requests to fund the replacement of both under former governor Charlie Baker, a Republican — submitting what congressional Democrats criticized as an uncompetitive bid from the start.

The bids failed in part because the state didn’t have a “full financial plan.” In a meeting with state officials, the US Department of Transportation identified a $630 million shortfall in the project.

The state and Army Corps of Engineers are now seeking $1.45 billion to initially replace the Sagamore Bridge, which officials say alone will cost nearly $2.15 billion. At some point later, the state plans to seek federal funding to replace the Bourne Bridge, though when is unclear.

In a thinly veiled criticism of Baker, Warren said one of the major differences in this round is the federal delegation has “a different partner at the state level to put together a proposal that actually meets the qualifications for the grants.”

“We’ve all worked together from the federal, state, and local level to deliver the same message about how urgent it is that these bridges are replaced,” the Cambridge Democrat said in an interview after the meeting. “The state needs to win this grant. . . . There is no alternative that does not result in new bridges.”

How the state this time structured its pitch to federal officials is not totally clear. Healey’s transportation department this month denied a Globe request for the federal grant applications it has submitted so far, which would provide details of the state’s financing plan and construction timeline.

The Healey administration said they consider the documents to be part of “ongoing negotiations” and exempt from public disclosure. The state also argued that releasing them “could potentially prejudice MassDOT’s competitiveness” in the application process.

The state is preparing to submit another application in the coming weeks under the federal Bridge Investment Program.

Massachusetts officials framed Landrieu’s visit — he also was scheduled to appear in Lowell on Friday — as a positive for the project’s prospects. It’s also not unique: Landrieu said he’s visited more than 120 cities, towns, and counties, including other major project sites. That includes one to replace the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Washington and Oregon, itself a project that could cost up to $7.5 billion.

“The Biden White House has been true partners on this,” said Quentin Palfrey, Healey’s director of federal funds and infrastructure. “Seeing them here in person is really encouraging, but shows the work we’re doing together to solve this.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.