On the Cape, a push to save undeveloped property known for offbeat vibe

Dead upside-down black locust trees line a garden and small vineyard, and an overgrown blueberry patch and greenhouse add to the offbeat vibe.

BREWSTER — Behind the Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters and the attached Herb Shop off of Route 6A is a mystical arboretum that invites visitors to wander. A sign reads “to the magic forest this way,” and weathered trails lead to hidden benches and swings hanging from trees.

But change could be coming to this rare, mostly undeveloped 15-acre plot in the heart of Brewster. By the end of the year the owner intends to sell the property, a deal that could determine whether the funky space endures or is transformed into housing or new commercial ventures.

The future of the popular gathering spot is all the buzz among locals, at a time when the Cape confronts a housing crisis and seeks ways to preserve open space.

One potential buyer is the Great Cape Co-op, a multi-stakeholder group that shares a vision with the current owner, Stephen Brown, to create a holistic sanctuary and community grounds.

In a non-binding agreement, Brown has agreed to sell the property to the co-op for $3.5 million by the end of the year. Brown hopes to pass the torch to the next generation to make his dreams for the property come true.

However, he is ready to sell the property to the highest bidder if the co-op fails to raise enough capital.

“Now it’s crunch time,” Brown said. “I’m 75 years old, I’m retiring, I am selling this property.”

The property has attracted attention from the town in past years and has been hit with several health and building code violations. According to town records, inspectors discovered that people living in prohibited parked campers were using a make-shift waste system.

Other violations included unpermitted dwelling units, structures, and signage, unregistered vehicles, nonpermitted roosters and chickens, and improper wetland farming.

Town Manager Peter Lombardi said that with the assistance of the co-op, progress has been made on many of the issues.

Saha Wooden, a Great Cape Co-op member, enjoys a swing on an oak tree at the 15-acre property in Brewster. Great Cape Co-op shares a vision with the property owner, Stephen Brown, to create a holistic sanctuary and community grounds. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The looming decision leaves business owners who have leased space in limbo for now. Peter Duff, owner and chef of Fare and Just Kitchen, a vegetarian takeout restaurant, said he is eager to learn what his future will be.

“As I get through the end of the year … I will get word, and hopefully, it’ll be good,” Duff said on a recent day inside the Burgess House, a dwelling on the property that serves as a co-op gathering spot. “And if not, I’ll have to make some decisions and figure out what I want to do.”

The property also contains On the Trail Electric Bikes. Two Airbnbs were closed because of violations. (Ace Hardware in the front corner of the property is not part of Brown’s land.)

“We’ve been running this race for a long time, and we’re tired,” said the co-op president, David Schlesinger, who has worked with the town to remedy the violations. “But we did it … if the community is not ready, we can’t force them to do it, and we’ll go somewhere else.”

The Great Cape Co-op was founded in 2022 and aims to be a transition community, a “movement of communities coming together to reimagine and rebuild our world” through increasing self-sufficiency to reduce harmful environmental effects, according to the Transition Network.

The co-op includes four groups: co-op employees, community members, investors, and businesses. General membership requires a $200-a-year commitment and allows members to reserve parts of the property, such as the brick patio in the garden, for a party.

So far the co-op has 26 paying members, Schlesinger said. There are a few additional interested investors, he said, but the co-op has vowed not to take their money until enough is secured for a down payment on a $2 million loan to purchase the property. To date, they have raised only $14,000.

Brown and the co-op are holding a one-day festival on Saturday, the Brewster Fest, which includes food, drinks, and live music, to raise money and woo potential members.

Brown bought the property in 1973, using the money he made from a lawn-mowing business he set up during a summer on the Cape while in college, and a small inheritance from his father. He opened Eastleigh Nurseries in the building Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters now occupies. Many unsold trees, including Japanese maples and weeping European beech, now line the property.

In the back of the nursery, he would hold parties with local musicians and host potlucks, creating a sense of community that Brown and Scheslinger hope to maintain.

The co-op envisions a new holistic center with space for classes and an integrative health center with an herbalist, acupuncturist, and chiropractor. Other ideas include building worker housing and bringing more people to the property through a beer and wine garden.

“As a kid, I remember running around in the forest — eating the berries right off the vines and whatnot,” said Tina Sylvester, the co-op vice president, who met Brown in the mid-’90s. “Now, it’s a place where people can come and have a safe place to sit in solitude and in quiet, and soak up nature.”

Until last year, Sylvester and her family lived on the property in a camper before the site was issued a cease-and-desist order.

“It has always been a healing, magical place,” she said. “I would like for it to be there for future generations.”