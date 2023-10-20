Car crashes into town trash ‘pit’ in Southborough

Police in Southborough are investigating how a car ended up in a “trash pit” at the town’s Department of Public Works.
On Thursday the Southborough Police Department shared photos of a silver vehicle that appeared to have been driven into the trash compactor. The back end of the vehicle was sticking up out of it.
Police said in an online post officers and firefighters responded to the scene and found that the driver was not injured. Police said it appeared to be an accident.
“SPD and SFD responded to the DPW to assist with a vehicle that was driven into the trash ‘pit,’” police wrote on Facebook. “The driver was unhurt and Ted’s Towing was contacted to assist with removing the vehicle. SPD will be investigating the accident.”
Southborough police could not be immediately reached for comment.
