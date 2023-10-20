‘Greatest day of my life’: Southbridge man and his late father to be inducted into Candlepin Hall of Fame

Steve Renaud and his late father, Harry, will be among a dozen bowlers of “competitive ability” to be inducted, according to the International Candlepin Bowling Association, based in Hampstead, N.H.

A Southbridge man and his late father, who each competed in multiple candlepin bowling championships, are due to be inducted Saturday into the sport’s hall of fame.

When Steve Renaud, 59, received a call from a friend that his father, who died in 2019, was selected for the 2023 Candlepin Hall of Fame, he couldn’t believe it.

“Then he said, ‘Steve, you’re gonna be going in with him.’ I was in tears,” Steve Renaud said in a phone interview Friday.

Harry and Steve come from a family of candlepin bowlers spanning over four generations and are both “natural” bowlers, the program for induction said.

Candlepin bowling, which uses small, hand-held balls, is primarily played in New England and the Canadian Maritimes.

“The biggest thing is during the 1980s, Dad and I made a nice little name for ourselves in the world of candlepin bowling, and it’s really nice to be remembered for that,” Steve said.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at a function facility in Windham, N.H. Along with inducting competitive bowlers, special awards will also be given out, the candlepin association said in a press release.

Steve competed on three world team championships, and was the Massachusetts State Singles Champion in 1986. A year later, he and his father won the state doubles title, his most “meaningful” victory, according to the program.

Harry Renaud was named Rookie of the Year in 1980. He won the Massachusetts singles title in 1985. His team competed three times in the Men’s World Championship, winning in 1990, the association said.

“Steve took the gift of natural ability from his Hall of Fame father and turned it into a career the late Harry would be truly proud of,” the association said.

Steve’s recognition comes from his success before he was 28, he said, but since the height of his career, he has spent many years coaching.

Although he isn’t bowling as much because he is focused on his family, he still bowls every other Monday and participates in a few other teams, he said.

Aside from his wedding day and the births of his children, Steve said going into the Hall of Fame with his father, “may be the greatest day of my life,” while trying not to cry.





