It looks like a rainy, windy Head of the Charles weekend

This year the weather is once again going to be a factor. The earliest races, which take place Friday, will have the best conditions with relatively light winds, mostly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures. While there could be a couple of showers in the afternoon for the most part it’s a dry day.

This is the Head of the Charles Regatta weekend, an annual rowing event that brings throngs of people to the banks of the Charles River. Back in 1996 a major rainstorm along with gusty winds canceled the race for the first and only time. In 2004, the winds forced race organizers to shorten the course because of the choppiness on the Charles.

Low pressure will approach for Friday night and Saturday. It’s actually two areas of low pressure that will eventually merge over Maine and then head up into Canada. There will be a burst of rain overnight Friday into early Saturday morning then a break in the rainfall before a renewed area of rain moves through late morning into the afternoon.

Taking a look at the map below, you can see how the rainfall is forecast to accumulate from one of the models. The idea here is that there’s some rain by sunrise Saturday before more rain is added to those totals Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall is likely for Saturday afternoon and early evening as low pressure moves through New England. Weatherbell

As the storm pulls into Maine on Saturday evening, wraparound moisture will continue the chance for showers until eventually the storm moves far enough away that the risk of rainfall will diminish.

Plan on a cool, blustery Sunday with highs only into the 50s along with changeable skies and that risk of an afternoon shower. Although steady rainfall won’t be an issue on Sunday, the winds will be. Notice on the map below the storm has a central pressure of 977 millibars. This is fairly strong and the pressure gradient between the storm and high pressure farther away will create a lot of wind.

The storm, with a central pressure of 977 millibars, is fairly strong. WeatherBELL

The winds will be coming from the northwest, which tends to be a gusty direction; at times the wind will seem to subside and then you’ll get another burst of it. This will create a lot of choppiness on the Charles River on Sunday.

I don’t think winds will be as strong as when organizers of the race needed to shorten the course, but of course that is just my meteorological opinion.

Winds are forecast to gust 20 to 25 miles per hour Sunday due to a strong pressure gradient to the north. WeatherBell

For next week, the weather looks dry and eventually milder. Temperatures will only be in the 50s on Monday, allowing readings down in the low 40s and even 30s Monday night and early Tuesday. Some areas will see the first frost of the season but I don’t think it’ll be a widespread one and it’s unlikely we will see freezing conditions.

Colder air brings widespread 30s to parts of New England Tuesday morning. WeatherBell

Nevertheless it’s probably a good opportunity to bring in those tropical plants because eventually it will turn colder. after this brief cooldown readings will rise and above-average temperatures are likely as we close out the month of October.

Warmer-than-average readings are likely for the final days of October. NOAA



