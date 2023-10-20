City Councilor Kendra Lara due in court, seeking dismissal of charges related to June crash

The request by Lara’s attorney, Carlton E. Williams , comes one day after Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office decided to drop two of the nine charges filed against Lara: A single count of speeding and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Boston City Councilor Kendra R. Lara is due back in West Roxbury Municipal Court Friday where her attorney is asking for the dismissal of all criminal charges related to a June car crash in which she careened into a Jamaica Plain home allegedly with her 7-year-old son improperly secured in the vehicle.

Advertisement

Early’s office took over the case from Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden to avoid concerns about a conflict of interest, officials have said. It was not immediately clear Friday what prompted Early’s actions.

Lara, 34, still faces seven counts, including assault and battery on a child with injury,operating a motor vehicle after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, records show.

At the time of the June 30 crash, Lara’s then 7-year-old son was riding in the back seat without a booster seat, which is required for children under age 8 or who are under 57 inches tall, according to police report filed in court this summer. The child was not seriously injured but was rushed by ambulance to Boston’s Children Hospital for treatment, officials have said.

Lara has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been free on personal recognizance since the summer.

She was first elected in 2021 to represent District 6 on the council, but lost the preliminary election Sept. 12 to Benjamin J. Weber, the first time in some 40 years an incumbent was defeated at the polls the Globe reported.

Advertisement

According to officials, Lara was driving a Honda Civic down Centre Street during rush hour at at estimated 53 miles per hour, but a private company hired by Lara concluded she was traveling only at 27 miles an hour at the time of the crash.

She has asserted she swerved to avoid a car suddenly pulling into traffic, and then lost control of the car, which crashed into the front porch of a house on Centre Street, the Globe has reported.

Lara was charged with operating without a license, and driving an unregistered vehicle, records show.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this story.

This is a developing story.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.