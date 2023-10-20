A new relief fund for N.H. farmers who have been harmed by extreme weather this year

Applications for NOFA-NH’s Farm Relief Fund are open through Nov. 5. Farmers don’t have to be certified organic to apply for funding but they must be a member of NOFA-NH, according to the organization. The funds will go to crop and livestock farmers who have suffered financial losses from frost, freeze, and flooding during this year, which included the rainiest summer on record since 1895 .

The organization raised $29,000 for the fund through donations from Farm Aid, an annual farmer benefit concert, organic yogurt company Stonyfield, and 35 individual donors.

CONCORD, N.H. – The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire has announced a new relief fund for farmers who have been impacted by extreme weather, including a late frost in May and severe flooding around the state this summer.

A survey from the University of New Hampshire Extension found farmers had lost $1.7 million worth of fruit like peaches, nectarines, and grapes in a February freeze. A late frost in May damaged an additional $8.2 million in apples, strawberries, and other fruit.

The losses and climate impacts farmers experienced this year were “unprecedented,” according to NOFA-NH. Crops were decimated; fields were flooded; and farmers have had to contend with land erosion as well as damaged farm equipment and infrastructure.

“Having worked on a farm and experienced the negative impacts of climate that seem to be intensifying in recent years, this season was enough to push any farm over the edge,” said Julie Davenson, NOFA-NH’s board president, in a statement.

She said extreme weather is discouraging for farmers, especially those who are just starting out. While there have been calls for emergency federal funding to help farmers, New Hampshire farmers haven’t received state or federal assistance.

“Unlike other states in New England, New Hampshire didn’t seek to establish an emergency fund,” she said.

NOFA-NH leaders said that while the neighboring state of Vermont was harder hit, with damage estimates totaling over $12 million statewide, Vermont was also quicker to act, dispersing hundreds of grants and loans after flooding along the Connecticut River Valley over the summer.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these funds, while modest in scope, and hope at the very least, the funds will take the edge off a challenging growing season,” said Davenson.

