Pedestrian standing on a sidewalk killed in Malden chain reaction crash

According to officials, the woman was standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Main Street when she was hit by a BMW SUV.

The victim was a woman whose name has not been released.

A pedestrian standing on a sidewalk was fatally injured during a chain-reaction crash in Malden on Thursday, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a BMW SUV was traveling south on Main Street when it collided with another SUV that was stopped at the traffic light,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said in a statement.

The BMW caromed off the second vehicle and onto the sidewalk where the woman was struck by the SUV, officials said.

“The BMW ultimately traveled off the roadway striking two telephone poles before fatally striking an adult female who was standing on sidewalk,” officials said.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





