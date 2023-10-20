Mayor Wu speaks at prayer for Palestinians and for peace in Boston, says she is ‘deeply saddened’

“I am here to pray for the loss of life,” Wu said. “All of us deserve to live lives that are free from fear and are full of opportunity.

Wu said that she has been “deeply saddened in hearing how personal and how immediate the impacts of this war are” for families in Boston.

Mayor Michelle Wu spoke at a prayer service inside the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston on Friday afternoon, an event hosted by the Downtown Muslim Community for people to pray for Palestinians in Gaza.

“I am here today to say that Boston will be a place where all of our communities are safe and the city will take whatever actions we can and whatever actions are needed so that our children are safe in our schools,” Wu said.

Hundreds of people attended the event, which was a Muslim Friday prayers service, led by Bilal Kaleem, followed by a community prayer for peace.

The event also included a speaking segment from Bishop Alan Gates, the diocesan bishop at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston, which regularly holds Muslim prayer services at 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

Kaleem referenced the crisis taking place in “the holy land” in his sermon, and prayed for the people who are there.

“In this moment we’re especially painfully aware of the humanitarian crisis that is happening and pending…what is already happening but is threatened to be carried out to completion,” Kaleem said. “We are praying that something like that doesn’t happen.”

He said urged attendees to “work for the sake of justice and speak in truth.”

“But at the same time, we can’t let our hearts be overcome with hostility,” Kaleem said.

Over a million people have been displaced in Gaza, with many heeding Israel’s orders to evacuate the northern part of the sealed-off enclave on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Associated Press.

Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip early Friday, hitting areas where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, according to the Associated Press.

The Gaza Health Ministry told the Associated Press that 4,137 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. Over 13,000 people were injured, and another 1,300 were believed buried under rubble.

Hilary Rantisi, associate director of the Religion, Conflict, and Peace Initiative at the Harvard Divinity School, spoke at the Boston church following Kaleem’s sermon.

“We are tired of mourning, mourning our separation, mourning our loss,” she said. “Not one person is worth more than another. … Let us pray for the dignity and value of every life.”

Bishop Alan Gates prayed for peace for all people, regardless of what religion they practice, during the closing prayer.

“Be with those who need you in these days of suffering, be with people of all faiths; Jews, Muslims, and Christians,” he said.

Tariq Siyam, an organizer of the prayer service at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston, said that the event was about bringing people together to pray for the wellbeing of Palestinian people in Gaza.

“This is just about bringing people together to pray for peace and justice for the Palestinian people, there is a lot of grief in and around the city,” he said. “We just wanted to give everyone a space to connect and hear from some of the clergy.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.