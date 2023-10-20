R.I. program provided 812 electric bike rebates in first year

And this week, the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources reported that the Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program provided 812 rebates totaling $619,000 during its first full year.

One year ago, Rhode Island launched an electric bike rebate program named for Niedowski, an avid bicyclist, environmentalist, public servant, and journalist who died in 2020.

PROVIDENCE — Erika Niedowski would be excited to see so many people #OutRiding on electric bikes.

Niedowski — who often posted photos of her bike in beautiful locations with the hashtag #OutRiding — would be “humbled and amazed” to see the program helping so many people pedal, said Patrick Laverty, her long-time partner.

“This is exactly what Erika would have wanted,” Laverty said Friday. “She always wanted to see more people get out there on their bikes, zipping around, enjoying the outdoors.”

Christopher Kearns, the state’s acting energy commissioner, said Niedowski would be particularly pleased to see that 374 of the 812 rebates have gone to people who meet income-qualified requirements. “I would like to think she is very excited about the results of this program,” he said.

Niedowski, who lived in Lincoln, died at 46 in October 2020 after a brief and unexpected illness. After her death, her loved ones set up a scholarship fund in her honor. And on Oct. 1, friends and family members took part in the third annual #OutRiding event, biking along one of her favorite routes on the Blackstone River Bikeway.

Niedowski had worked for the Baltimore Sun from 1998 to 2007 — where she was a 2004 Pulitzer Prize finalist for explanatory reporting ― and for the Associated Press in Providence. She worked for now-Governor Daniel J. McKee when he was lieutenant governor. And she later became the Rhode Island director for the Acadia Center and then Northeast regional director for the Coalition for Community Solar Access.

Kearns said funding for the e-bike rebates began to run out in late August, so the state “paused” the program. But he said the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council (EC4) voted in September to provide an additional $100,000 for the e-bike rebates, and the program has now resumed.

The $100,000 is part of the $1.1 million budgeted to reduce transportation sector emissions as Rhode Island attempts to comply with the Act on Climate, a 2021 law which makes the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable. That total includes $1 million for the state’s electric vehicle rebate program.

“Ultimately, transportation sector emissions are a significant area that we need to be focused on to achieve the goals of the Act on Climate over the next decade,” Kearns said.

The law sets mandatory goals for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions: 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, 80 percent below those levels by 2040, and at “net-zero emissions” by 2050.

Kearns said e-bikes are becoming more popular in Rhode Island. “And I think it’s only going to grow in the upcoming year for a lot of consumers, particularly in the urban areas,” he said.

A breakdown shows that the most e-bike rebates have gone to residents of Providence (89), South Kingstown (61), Bristol (46), and North Kingstown (44). The fewest e-bike rebates have gone to residents of Foster (1), Block Island (2), Scituate (3), and North Smithfield (3).

Kearns said the cost of e-bikes is bound to fall over the next decade. “The analogy I use is flat-screen TVs,” he said. “They were expensive at first. But then all of a sudden the price point went down, and now everyone has them.”

The standard rebate for e-bikes is $350 or 30 percent of the total purchase price (whichever is less), and income-qualified rebates come to $750 or 75 percent of the total purchase price. The limit is two rebates per household.

While offering rebates for e-bikes, Rhode Island has not enacted a law regulating e-bikes.

In June, the Rhode Island House of Representatives voted 55 to 8 for a bill that would regulate electric bicycles like traditional pedal-powered bikes, allowing them to be used on streets and bike paths without registration or insurance. But the bill never came up for a vote in the Senate.

Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat, she plans to introduce the e-bike bill again in next year’s legislative session.

Earlier this month, she noted, a Middletown woman was killed when she was hit by a bucket truck while riding on an e-bike in Newport. “Rhode Island has a long way to go to create infrastructure for safe cycling,” she said.

But Euer said she is glad the e-bike rebate program has fresh funding, and she called it a fitting tribute to Niedowski. “She was always out riding. She very much cared about the environment and addressing climate change, and she really enjoyed cycling,” she said. “So this is the perfect program to honor her memory.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.