Sobering new stats on the cost of housing in Rhode Island

HousingWorks RI is out with its annual fact book, and the numbers are downright alarming.
More than a third of Rhode Island households are spending at least 30 percent of their annual income on housing costs, and Black and Hispanic families face the highest cost burdens. The cost of the average two-bedroom apartment is now $1,996 a month, which means you’d need to earn nearly $80,000 a year for it to be considered affordable.
When it comes owning a home, well, good luck.
You should dig through the whole fact book here, but here’s a look at the kind of income you’d need to buy a median-priced home in each city and town in Rhode Island.
Central Falls: $90,350
Woonsocket: $101,366
Pawtucket: $105,509
Providence: $107,381
West Warwick: $108,678
Warwick: $113,158
Coventry: $113,262
Cranston: $118,356
North Providence: $121,630
East Providence: $122,159
Burrillville: $123,078
Glocester: $123,198
Hopkinton: $124,932
Foster: $127,311
Johnston: $128,761
North Smithfield: $130,106
Warren: $131,544
Tiverton: $131,641
Smithfield: $133,529
Scituate: $135,152
Cumberland: $135,925
Westerly: $144,309
Richmond: $147,739
Bristol: $151,399
Exeter: $157,109
Lincoln: $161,099
South Kingstown: $170,024
West Greenwich: $174,924
North Kingstown: $174,933
Charlestown: $175,680
Portsmouth: $197,470
Middletown: $200,192
Narragansett: $216,827
Barrington: $217,492
East Greenwich: $219,205
Newport: $231,853
Little Compton: $235,701
Jamestown: $278,304
New Shoreham: $453,088
HousingWorks RI is unveiling its fact book at a breakfast this morning at the Providence Marriott Downtown. The nonprofit is also going to offer a review of the General Assembly’s legislative package that is designed to spur more housing development in the coming years.
As we know, the housing affordability crisis stretches beyond Rhode Island’s borders. The Globe’s Spotlight team just launched an in-depth series highlighting the challenges that Greater Boston is facing, and they sound awfully familiar.
