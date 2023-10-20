Sobering new stats on the cost of housing in Rhode Island

When it comes owning a home, well, good luck.

More than a third of Rhode Island households are spending at least 30 percent of their annual income on housing costs, and Black and Hispanic families face the highest cost burdens. The cost of the average two-bedroom apartment is now $1,996 a month, which means you’d need to earn nearly $80,000 a year for it to be considered affordable.

HousingWorks RI is out with its annual fact book, and the numbers are downright alarming.

You should dig through the whole fact book here, but here’s a look at the kind of income you’d need to buy a median-priced home in each city and town in Rhode Island.

Central Falls: $90,350

Woonsocket: $101,366

Pawtucket: $105,509

Providence: $107,381

West Warwick: $108,678

Warwick: $113,158

Coventry: $113,262

Cranston: $118,356

North Providence: $121,630

East Providence: $122,159

Burrillville: $123,078

Glocester: $123,198

Hopkinton: $124,932

Foster: $127,311

Johnston: $128,761

North Smithfield: $130,106

Warren: $131,544

Tiverton: $131,641

Smithfield: $133,529

Scituate: $135,152

Cumberland: $135,925

Westerly: $144,309

Richmond: $147,739

Bristol: $151,399

Exeter: $157,109

Lincoln: $161,099

South Kingstown: $170,024

West Greenwich: $174,924

North Kingstown: $174,933

Charlestown: $175,680

Portsmouth: $197,470

Middletown: $200,192

Narragansett: $216,827

Barrington: $217,492

East Greenwich: $219,205

Newport: $231,853

Little Compton: $235,701

Jamestown: $278,304

New Shoreham: $453,088

HousingWorks RI is unveiling its fact book at a breakfast this morning at the Providence Marriott Downtown. The nonprofit is also going to offer a review of the General Assembly’s legislative package that is designed to spur more housing development in the coming years.

As we know, the housing affordability crisis stretches beyond Rhode Island’s borders. The Globe’s Spotlight team just launched an in-depth series highlighting the challenges that Greater Boston is facing, and they sound awfully familiar.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

