You can call it puppy love: Dogs exchange bow vows

Freckles got cold paws and had to be helped down the aisle.

Unmoved by occasional barks from canine friends intermingled with murmurs of delighted disbelief from their human companions, Freckles exchanged her much-anticipated bow vows with Benji after being half-carried and half-bounced on hind legs down a white aisle runner on Oct. 1.

LAKEVILLE – As the opening notes of the “Wedding March” rang out across Ted Williams Camp in Lakeville, Benji the groom and his best dog, Brady, waited attentively at a makeshift altar. Yet it quickly became apparent the bride had cold paws.

A customized version of the Apache Wedding Blessing was read before the rescue dogs pledged their “furrever” love to one another — at which point an attendee was overheard gasping, “I’ve never seen anything like this. Never!”

Advertisement

According to Nancy Richmond, “mother” of the groom, the couple planned to honeymoon in Hound-olulu while their new doghouse is built.

Richmond later shrugged off the slow start to the ceremony as Benji, a 13-pound mixed breed, sat regally in his tuxedo with buttoned cuffs adorning all four legs. Freckles, an 11-pound Shih Tzu, sported a pink manicure along with a white wedding dress, custom headpiece, and white satin leash handmade by Mary Gauthier, a member of the Friends of the Lakeville Council on Aging who served as the wedding officiant.

Freckles and Benji exchanged an embrace — sort of — during the ceremony. Debee Tlumacki/FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“There’s always drama at a wedding, but planning it has been so much fun,” said Richmond, who met Freckles’s owner, Paula Houle, two years ago at the town’s senior center. The women soon introduced their shy rescue dogs, leading to countless walks and playdates. The rest, as they say, is history.

The “puptials” were part of the second annual Pet Costume Parade & Blessing of the Pets that raised $10,500 in corporate sponsorships for the Friends of the Lakeville Council on Aging and the Church of Our Saviour in Middleborough. In addition, all the proceeds from concession sales, totaling approximately $300, were donated to the Lakeville Animal Shelter.

Advertisement

The event’s backstory began in 2004, when Gail Trinque brought her two dogs to a local pet costume parade soon after moving to Lakeville. In 2015, she joined the Church of Our Saviour, which offers a blessing of the animals during the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi — the patron saint of animals and the environment — which is celebrated on Oct. 4 each year.

Trinque got the idea to combine both activities into a fund-raiser for the church, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Lakeville Animal Shelter. When asked during the event for fund-raising guidance by Linda Ewell, president of the Friends of the Lakeville Council on Aging, Trinque suggested the two organizations team up to expand the free community event.

According to Trinque, their combined efforts drew twice as many vendors and participants this year.

“There were over 60 dogs,” said Trinque, senior warden at the Church of Our Saviour. “I didn’t count the people.”

Aside from the union of Benji and Freckles, the event included a canine agility course, free children’s activities, and demonstrations by Astro K-9 Training of Middleborough and State Police Trooper Brandyn Henson accompanied by his canine partner, Mattis. Vendors offered everything from animal-inspired crafts and organic pet treats to professional photography services by Katie Carmickle, who photographed the wedding for free.

A pet parade showcased dogs in their natural state along with those in costume, who walked past the judges to “Hound Dog” and “Who Let the Dogs Out.” About 60 dogs strutted their stuff at the fund-raiser. Debee Tlumacki/FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

In addition, a pet parade showcased dogs in their natural state along with those in costume, including a hot dog, chicken, butterfly, hippie, bat, firefighter, banana split, Mexican mariachi, Wonder Woman, two devils, and multiple dinosaurs who strutted past the judges to “Hound Dog” and “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

Advertisement

Karen Gordon of Middleborough said she chose to dress Clover and Millie — her dogs rescued from Arkansas — as pickleball players so they would be “relevant.” Barbara Figueiredo and her children — Skylar, 9; Savannah, 7; and Dylan, 4 — selected a rooster costume for their 11-month-old labradoodle, Moji, as a tribute to his favorite pastime of chasing their rooster, Rocky, at their Lakeville home.

The award for cutest costume was presented to Georgie the pumpkin, while Mayzie the ladybug and Bailey the bumblebee clinched best in show despite it being their first-ever experience dressing up.

Michelle McNamara holds Georgie, who won cutest costume dressed as a pumpkin. Debee Tlumacki/FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

A brief chorus of growls broke out following the presentation of the Best Human/Dog Duo Costume Award to Chewie (as Buzz Lightyear) and 11-year-old Allison Foster (wearing her Girl Scout Cadette uniform), causing the emcee to speculate about jealousy among competitors. There was further controversy when Bruno the lion won most original costume.

“Rigged!” jokingly protested Dorchester resident Eddie Waters, though his similarly lion-bedecked bullmastiff, Gary, appeared nonplussed. Waters then good-naturedly reassured bystanders, “It’s OK, Gary can’t win everything. He can spread the wealth.”

The Rev. David Milam of Church of Our Saviour high-fived Gary — a bullmastiff in a lion’s wig — during the blessing of the animals. Debee Tlumacki/FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

A much-needed sense of calm was reclaimed by the Rev. David Milam of the Church of Our Saviour, who offered a nondenominational blessing to animals and owners.

Advertisement

Numerous event organizers praised the generosity of more than 20 local businesses who prioritized sponsoring a free, family-friendly event over potential returns on investment. At the Lakeville Council on Aging, Ewell said the proceeds will assist socioeconomically disadvantaged seniors with emergency needs, such as heating costs during the winter cold and air-conditioning during periods of extreme summer heat.

Houle, a board member of the Friends of the Lakeville Council on Aging and a member of the town’s Park Commission and Community Preservation Committee, said she hopes to additionally increase awareness around the variety of programming, public recreation facilities, and scenic open spaces adjacent to the senior center.

Richmond added her desire that people continue seeking new ways to make human and pet-friend connections post-pandemic.

“We’re at a time when people need lighthearted and joyous occasions,” said Richmond, suggesting that Freckles and Benji could celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary (since one human year equates to seven dog years) at next year’s fund-raiser.

“Without a doubt, this has been one of those things.”

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.