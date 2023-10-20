Former Warren presidential campaign staffers sign open letter, urge her to call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

“You must demand an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and the return of Israeli hostages,” said the letter, signed by former staffers who worked at her national campaign headquarters and in states across the country.

More than 200 former staffers from Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign have signed an open letter urging her to call for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

In addition to calls for a cease-fire and return of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, the former Warren staffers also want her to push “for de-escalation in the region” and to condemn what they said were “Israeli violations of international law and call for independent investigations of human rights violations in Gaza.”

Ultimately, the staffers said, “the only path to true freedom and safety for Israelis and Palestinians is immediate de-escalation and ending the occupation that led to this current nightmare.”

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people including children and the elderly and taking roughly 200 hostages, prompting Israel to respond with a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says the airstrikes have already claimed more than 4,100 lives ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza strip.

Over a million people have been displaced in Gaza, and overwhelmed hospitals are rationing their dwindling supplies and fuel. Authorities are continuing to work out logistics for a desperately needed aid delivery from Egypt that has yet to enter. The deal to get aid into Gaza through Rafah, the territory’s only crossing not controlled by Israel, remained fragile Friday.

“We can achieve a just peace only when Palestinians are free in their homeland and we recognize that the safety of the Jewish people — in Israel and around the world — is not predicated on the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the Warren staffers wrote.

Separately on Wednesday at least six Jewish protesters were arrested at a pro-Palestine demonstration that descended on Warren’s Boston office “to push for de-escalation and a ceasefire” of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“I appreciate the people who came to my office to share their perspectives and experiences — that’s what democracy is about,” Warren had said in response to that demonstration.

“Israel has both a right to defend itself from terrorist attacks and an obligation to protect innocent civilians under the international laws of war,” the response continued. “Palestinian civilians have a right to humanitarian aid including food, water, shelter, and medicine. There is an urgent need for safe corridors in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, and I will continue to emphasize the imperative to protect civilians.”

In recent days Warren has written on the social media platform X about her efforts to help protect civilians in Gaza, crack down on Hamas’s fundraising efforts in the crypto space, and her push to “ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in need.”

