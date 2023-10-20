Tracking the vote for House speaker

Republican Representative Jim Jordan is expected to push for a third vote Friday in his bid for the House speakership, telling reporters in a press conference on Friday morning that he would “fight the good fight.”

The third vote comes after Jordan came up short of winning a majority of support in the full House in two previous attempts this week. Jordan’s Republican colleague, Representative Steve Scalise, withdrew from the race after losing his own bid last week.

Follow along with Friday’s vote tally and see previous totals below.