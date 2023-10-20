In Jim Jordan’s failure, the House’s hardliners get a taste of their own medicine

The Ohio Republican began Friday determined to press on with votes through this weekend. “There’s been multiple rounds of votes for speaker before. We all know that,” he told reporters, referencing the 15 rounds in January to choose Kevin McCarthy. “I just know that we need to get a speaker as soon as possible so we can get to work for the American people.”

WASHINGTON—Representative Jim Jordan built his career on using hardball tactics against his Republican colleagues to get his way. This week, those he tormented for years used Jordan’s strategies against him, defying their party by killing his bid to become speaker.

But Jordan’s projected optimism was misplaced. His candidacy was all but grounded as the opposition grew from 22 to 25 Republicans during a Friday vote, the third he has lost in pursuit of the gavel. After 17 days without a speaker, they decided it wasn’t worth continuing to push for Jordan, voting in a secret ballot behind closed doors on Friday afternoon to ditch him as the party’s nominee for speaker. Republicans said they would reconvene on Monday for a candidate forum to pick another nominee.

A hardline conservative, Jordan was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus that has vexed speakers for the better part of a decade. As a leader of that insurgent wing, he has bucked his party at key moments, causing government shutdowns, driving two House speakers from the job, and pulling Republican legislation steadily to the right. Former House Speaker John Boehner once referred to his fellow Ohio lawmaker as “a legislative terrorist.”

His tactics have long caused grumbling among his more moderate and rule-following peers, many who saw his actions as counter-productive. But as Jordan mounted his own speaker race, those grumbles became roars.

“You can’t let somebody cheat while you’re playing by the rules,” said Nebraska Representative Don Bacon, a moderate Republican who voted for McCarthy instead of Jordan and helped organize opposition to Jordan. “They want us to play by the rules; they refuse to play by the rules. ... I think they didn’t think we’d fight back. And we did.”

In the face of his candidacy, Jordan’s detractors forced a battle of wills that echoed the one the right flank wielded against McCarthy and his predecessors. In some ways, they even perfected upon the tactics. Over the course of three rounds of voting, opponents to Jordan increased in number, making clear to reporters—and to Jordan himself at a closed-door meeting on Thursday—they had no intention of backing down as a matter of principle. Meanwhile, members of that anti-Jordan group said they received death threats and other forms of intimidation tactics as a result, further cementing their belief that they were taking a necessary stand.

Jordan’s career has been a movement from the fringe to the mainstream as his party moved further to the right. He became a key ally of two powerful forces in the Republican party: former President Donald Trump, who was aligned with many of Jordan’s farther right positions, and to a lesser degree, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Jordan had supported McCarthy’s speakership, but once McCarthy was gone he announced he would run to replace him.

Despite receiving Trump’s endorsement for his bid, Jordan lost an initial vote inside the Republican conference to Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana. But instead of falling in line, several Jordan supporters refused to back Scalise, leading to Scalise’s withdrawal and more internal ill-will toward the hard right.

Jordan’s Republican opponents, a coalition of moderates, institutionalists, and appropriators, had different reasons for opposing him – some thought he was too extreme, others disliked his hardball tactics in trying to secure votes for speaker, and some from competitive districts worried his selection would cost them their jobs in the next election.

“As soon as you go into the strategy of kind of trying to intimidate people, what happens is that there are people here who are honorable and they fight and they will not be threatened,” said Florida Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who voted against Jordan. “I think that was an unfortunate strategy which I think...is backfiring.”

Jordan is a former high school and college wrestling champion whose reputation has been more of a rebel than a legislator during his 16 years in the House, having never introduced a bill that has become law. Jordan was a key player in the effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and spoke to Trump more than once during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the details of the conversations have never been made public. Democrats have been quick to point to a scandal during his years as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University, during which Jordan has been accused of ignoring sexual abuse by a team doctor.

Some moderate Democrats who have pined for opportunities to work across the aisle in ways more reminiscent of a bygone era celebrated the denial of the speakership to Jordan.

“I had a physical feeling in my stomach of distress thinking that he could actually be the speaker and the second in line of succession” to the presidency, Representative Bill Keating, a Bourne Democrat said. “He’s a threat to our Constitution and he’s a threat to democracy.”

As they grew increasingly frustrated, Jordan’s supporters argued it was the moderates standing in the way of the views of the majority of the conference, but they brushed aside the idea that they were being served their own medicine. Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett, one of eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy this month, disputed moderates’ argument that electing Jordan would reward so-called bad behavior like his vote.

“They’re not rewarding me, I haven’t found any real glory in this,” Burchett said.

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, a Jordan supporter who hasn’t shied away from bucking his party’s leadership in the past, said he wasn’t convinced by the anti-Jordan group’s arguments.

“I don’t think that argument sells in America, that you’re keeping us from having a speaker because you don’t like how other people didn’t play by the rules,” said Massie. “You can’t go back to the Republicans who put us in the majority and say, ‘Well, the reason we don’t have a speaker is some people are butthurt.’”

The standoff continues to sideline the House, leaving it unable to act at a crucial time. A mid-November deadline is approaching to fund the government to avoid a shutdown. Ukraine needs more money for its fight against Russia’s invasion. And Israel might need US funding in the war it has launched against Hamas after the terrorist organization’s brutal attacks on Israeli civilians.

“I don’t think anyone thinks it’s healthy to have an entire branch of government offline when the world is on fire right now,” said Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania moderate Republican who initially supported Jordan for speaker but flipped against him in the third vote series. “We can’t even go to the floor and condemn Hamas.”





Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan. Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.