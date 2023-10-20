Critical thinking skills are critical in these times

In the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel, it is apparent that people do not know how to think critically (“After Hamas attack, universities should not be excusing terrorism,” Opinion, Oct. 13). What is appalling are the reactionary and irresponsible responses on university campuses where students, with little information, immediately placed blame on Israel. This is the latest example of the lack of critical discernment pervasive not only in our colleges and universities but also in the larger society.

In the 1980s, it was a tepid running joke that philosophy was akin to manufacturing spats for gentlemen’s shoes — it did not make money. How will money protect a society that does not know how to think and reason? If we are to remain a strong society and respected world leader, we must have an educated society. Liberal arts is the core of all instruction on all levels, and philosophy needs to be an integral part of American pedagogy.