Three things Washington got wrong before the Hamas attack on Israel

As the dust settles, details will emerge about how Hamas was able to execute such a devastating attack. Until then, what is now known debunks some widely accepted arguments among Washington’s policy establishment. Recognizing this major discrepancy is crucial as the region enters a new phase of the conflict and an expected ground war that could reel other countries and players into the crisis.

Within minutes of Hamas’s attack on Israel’s southern border on Oct. 7, commentators began sharing archetypal explanations of how this could have happened, including early assertions that Iran was directly involved in the sophisticated operation. Others pointed out that Hamas was attempting to derail a US-brokered Israeli-Saudi normalization deal.

First, Israel’s security and intelligence superiority was rarely questioned in Washington. It was hailed as a success story and Israeli soldiers were routinely invited to American cities to train police, to the dismay of human and civil rights defenders. Israeli intelligence, despite numerous controversies surrounding how it is obtained and used against its purported enemies, has long been deemed infallible. This idealized perception has given Israel carte blanche: If its intelligence is seemingly flawless, then its so-called precision attacks against Gaza over the past 17 years are justified, as are its actions against Palestinians across the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Hamas’s attack was a surprise only insofar as it exceeded anyone’s expectations about its ability to penetrate Israeli territory and inflict far more devastation than past attempts. The failure of Israeli intelligence on Oct. 7 will be relentlessly studied. Still, the value of intelligence in the face of failed policies should be questioned. Intelligence alone cannot protect Israel from its adversaries.

Second, under the Biden administration, US policy in the Middle East has been overwhelmingly focused on the Abraham Accords, efforts to conclude public normalization agreements between Arab countries and Israel that had previously been conducted privately. This push for “regional integration” has been prioritized while attempts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have been tabled.

Expanding the Abraham Accords — with the ultimate prize being the entry of Saudi Arabia into a similar deal — has become the cornerstone of President Biden’s policy in a region brewing with the economic fallout of a post-COVID-19 world, the aftermath of decade-long wars in Syria and Yemen, failed states in Libya and Lebanon, and a crushing economic crisis in Egypt, among other challenges. None of these would be directly addressed through Biden’s approach, but putting the weight of his administration behind it provides a false sense of stability that offers more political capital than addressing a realistic post-Arab Spring Middle East that remains economically challenged, democratically deprived, and socially fatigued.

As latest events have shown, Abraham Accords agreements had no bearing on Israel’s ongoing conflict with the Palestinians. By sidestepping the Palestinian issue, the agreements have emboldened an extremist Israeli government as it continues to choke Palestinians in the occupied territories. The irony of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken not calling on any of the Abraham Accords states during his recent regional visit underscores just how little leverage these parties have in the conflict.

Third, the Israeli government’s spiral toward extremism since Benjamin Netanyahu’s return and the inception of the most right-wing government in recent history did not alter US policy toward Israel. Besides occasional weak condemnations, the Biden administration has not effectively used its leverage with Israel to stem the tide of inciteful rhetoric emerging from the highest levels of the Israeli government. While this government did not change the longstanding occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem and the siege of Gaza, it added insult to injury and fueled anger among Palestinians.

Netanyahu handed two important posts, finance minister and national security minister, to well-known right-wing extremists Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have denied Palestinians’ right to live in peace in their ancestral homeland. Ben-Gvir, a convicted extremist, was assigned a post from which he would begin an assault on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, lead incursions in the Al-Aqsa compound, and drive extremist right-wing rhetoric. Ben-Gvir has unapologetically said, “My right, the right of my wife and my children to move around Judea and Samaria is more important than freedom of movement for the Arabs,” highlighting what observers have argued is evidence of Israel’s inherently unequal system of treatment of Palestinians.

Smotrich, the leader of a settler movement and Jewish supremacist, who publicly stated earlier this year that “there is no such thing as a Palestinian people” and banned the display of Palestinian flags, was given unprecedented authority over the occupied West Bank, where he approved new settlements and firmly set in place de facto annexation. This did not come without the support of Netanyahu, who displayed a map at the United Nations of the new Middle East that included the West Bank and Gaza as part of Israel. Settlers have been emboldened, rampaging through West Bank towns as Smotrich echoed their calls for Palestinian towns to be “wiped out.” Despite this inciteful rhetoric in Israeli policymaking, even a gesture as symbolic as denying Smotrich a US visa for his extremist positions was too much for the Biden administration.

The warning signs for significant escalation were evident, and while some commentators raised the alarm, Netanyahu was welcomed in the White House less than a month ago in favor of advancing the normalization process. Pursuing peace agreements between neighbors is a worthy effort, but allowing one home on the block to be consistently targeted, shackled, and faced with imminent eviction will only breed resentment and instability in the entire neighborhood.

As this war continues, the United States must recognize that Israel’s security can only be guaranteed if Palestinians’ fundamental right to self-determination is addressed first. Otherwise, violence between Israelis and Palestinians will continue and deadly eruptions will radiate outward, harming the wider region economically, politically, and strategically. As a ground invasion of Gaza appears imminent, Washington should be wary of supporting a repeat of past attempts to resolve the conflict militarily, which have led us to where we are today.

Tuqa Nusairat is the director for strategy at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs.