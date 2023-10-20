Filling the leadership vacuum in the House requires a new plan

Even as international crises intensify, even as the clock ticks toward another potential government shutdown, majority Republicans have been unable to coalesce around a new speaker. The party’s internal divisions have grown so raw that the old way of operating — the majority party picked a speaker behind closed doors then unified around that candidate on the House floor — has broken down.

The speaker’s office has been vacant for two weeks, ever since a gang of far-right Republicans engineered the ouster of former speaker Kevin McCarthy. That has led to a period of unprecedented chaos in the House, where business has come to a standstill.

As the old cliché goes, it’s always darkest before dawn. Is it possible — dare we hope? — that the same House of Representatives that earlier this week seemed to be on the brink of making far-right firebrand Jim Jordan its leader might instead try a new, more representative way of doing business?

Jordan appears to be the latest victim (though, after appearing to throw in the towel Thursday, he switched gears and insisted he hadn’t given up yet). More moderate Republicans have been simply unwilling to vote for the Ohio Republican, an election denier and Trump acolyte so extreme that they worried he would drag them down in elections next year. And they weren’t about to be lectured about party loyalty after the GOP’s right-wingers failed to support two candidates the centrists preferred, McCarthy and Steve Scalise.

But the business of government has to go on. And so, gaining traction are ideas that would not merely reopen the House for legislative votes but possibly even experiment with a new and better way of running the chamber.

Here’s the way it worked until recently: Whichever party won the election picked a speaker, who would make sure his or her allies ran key committees and controlled the legislative agenda. The minority party would be relegated to legislative Siberia, with no power to bring up matters for a vote or influence legislation. When they’ve been in the majority, Republicans have typically operated under the so-called Hastert rule, which required any legislation to have the support of a majority of Republicans to come up for a vote. What that effectively meant is that a little over a quarter of the House of Representatives could stymie bills and that some pieces of broadly supported legislation would not receive a vote. Although there is a mechanism called a discharge petition by which a majority of House members, regardless of party, can force a vote, it is virtually never a practical option.

That is why even if there are enough Democrats and Republicans in the House to approve aid to Ukraine, for instance, they won’t necessarily get a chance to cast that vote unless the leadership allows a vote — which it won’t, if enough Republicans object.

But there could be other ways of organizing the House, and the speakership crisis creates an opportunity to try them.

With Republicans unable to settle on a speaker, the House could instead give interim speaker Patrick T. McHenry, whose sole job was supposed to be to arrange the vote for a permanent speaker, the power to keep the House in business for other matters.

How exactly that would work remains to be seen. But Brendan Buck, a former aide to Republican speakers, laid out a practical guide for how an interim speaker might keep the House’s lights on while Republicans continue to bicker among themselves.

It would essentially require McHenry to cobble together majorities one vote at a time. As Buck wrote, “some governing coalition would need to continue to provide the votes needed to allow the House to operate issue by issue. In effect, the House would live or die on whatever a majority of its members would tolerate.”

“Some might say that’s how it should be,” he noted.

Indeed, a House that operates on majority rule — that empowers the broad center, not the fringe — sounds like a cure for some of the nation’s gridlock. Why should a relatively tiny minority be empowered to drive the government into a closure or block a vote on foreign aid that most members support?

Democratic members would get a voice they lack now and potentially gain influence over upcoming federal spending bills, including potential aid to Israel and Ukraine and legislation to avert a government shutdown. For a party that did, after all, lose the 2022 midterms, that’s a pretty good outcome.

In deposing McCarthy, the right-wing fringe of the Republican Party flexed its muscle. But this fiasco could end up being an opportunity for centrists in both parties to strike back and make the House a more small-d democratic body that exiles the extremists to where they belong: the sidelines.

