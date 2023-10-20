The lessons Lincoln can teach us for 2024

An audience in a Minneapolis church made additional true statements: that he “grew up poor”; that he wrote the Emancipation Proclamation; and that he had a “team of rivals,” historian Doris Kearns Goodwin’s timeless phrase for the presidential aspirants Lincoln named to his Cabinet.

Answers from high school students in Delaware ranged from “He had a big hat” (true!) to “He suspended the right of habeas corpus” (also true; as president during the Civil War, he sometimes ordered suspected rebels held without bringing them before a judge).

When talking with audiences recently I’ve sometimes begun by asking people what they know about Abraham Lincoln.

Many people sense that a discussion of Lincoln is also a commentary on the present day. Republicans remind me that Lincoln was Republican (which they feel validates their party) while Democrats also note that he was Republican (to suggest how far the party has fallen). And this gets to his relevance now. He was a politician, working in the same basic system we know. So what can we learn from him?

We live in a big, diverse, and fractious country — and so did Lincoln, though white men had all the power in the mid-1800s. In face-to-face meetings, he engaged with people of different classes, genders, and races — such as Frederick Douglass, who had escaped from slavery and who became Lincoln’s ally even though he believed the president did not act quickly enough against the institution. Lincoln also had to confront the anxiety of white voters over how their country was changing — and he courted voters whose views he considered deplorable.

“ ‘Lincoln persuaded people with bad ideas to cast good votes.’

Before his presidency, in 1858, Lincoln’s Republican Party supported him for Senate against Democrat Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois. Their campaign is famous for the Lincoln-Douglas debates but also should be known for Lincoln’s action behind the scenes.

He was trying to help build a majority against slavery, no easy task when it was so entrenched. And his analysis of voting patterns showed that he needed to win three counties dominated by nativists: so-called Know-Nothings, who wanted foreigners and Catholics kept out of government.

Lincoln despised the Know-Nothings’ beliefs, saying that if nativists gained power he would rather move to “a country where they make no pretense of loving liberty — to Russia, for instance.”

He had a longtime friend, Joseph Gillespie, whose anti-immigrant rants he found unbearable. Lincoln told him off, saying the “love of liberty and free government was not confined to this country.”

But Gillespie was a political leader in the nativist counties Lincoln needed to win. Some nativists also opposed slavery and could have been persuaded to favor Republicans. Lincoln asked his friend for help. “Lay hold of the proper agencies” to secure Know-Nothing votes “at once,” Lincoln said.

He attended two campaign rallies with Gillespie and approved when local Republicans held a unity convention with nativists. He felt so “anxious” for its success that he urged Gillespie, “Please do not fail to go.”

He tried to keep his integrity, refusing to pander by endorsing ideas that he “could not endure.” In October, when the last of the Lincoln-Douglas debates was held in one of the nativist-dominated counties, Lincoln said not a word about the anti-immigrant creed. He confined himself to opposition to slavery.

That may have diminished his chances; Lincoln lost the nativist counties and the election. But many nativists became Republicans and were in the party that nominated him for the presidency in 1860. Gillespie eventually visited him in Washington, where former Know-Nothings were among the leaders of the Republican Party. Lincoln persuaded people with bad ideas to cast good votes.

He never stopped trying this. As president, he enraged many voters with the Emancipation Proclamation — so much so that Republicans suffered devastating losses in the 1862 midterm elections, including in his home state. Afterward, he sent a letter home to be read aloud at a mass meeting.

Democracy required him to deal, when possible, with people he believed to be wrong.

“To be plain, you are dissatisfied with me about the negro,” he wrote, using common language of the era. “I certainly wish that all men could be free, while I suppose you do not.” Yet he argued that emancipation was in their interest — because Black men freed from slavery were joining the Army to fight for the Union.

In 1864, Lincoln won Illinois and the presidential election. There were many reasons for this, but one may have been his deliberate appeals to voters who seemed beyond reach. Had he failed, it’s hard to see how the country would have endured the Civil War.

The modern lesson lies in two big things that Lincoln did. He held on to his fundamental beliefs, refusing to spout nonsense that some voters might have liked to hear. Yet he also worked to build a democratic majority, which was essential to support any social change. Democracy required him to deal, when possible, with people he believed to be wrong. A politician could not act like a Puritan.

Some of our modern leaders apparently struggle with at least one of these approaches, if not both. Look no further than Republicans in the House of Representatives, who tied their fate to Donald Trump, underperformed in the 2022 elections, just barely captured the House, and then saw a small minority fire their own speaker after he formed a bipartisan majority to keep the government functioning.

While the parties aren’t the same, Democrats have sometimes campaigned to a narrow base of highly educated or elite voters while throwing up their hands about red-state rural voters they consider hateful or unreachable.

Now the parties are preparing for the 2024 elections. In a divided nation, the party that performs better will probably be the one that builds the broadest coalition, finding principled ways to appeal to voters across red and blue states alike. Could Lincoln do this if he were alive today? I don’t know. But he would recognize the challenge.

Steve Inskeep is cohost of NPR’s Morning Edition and Up First, and author most recently of “Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.”