Andover savors back-to-back wins over Central Catholic, and the MVC Division 1 title

“This senior class has been unbelievable,” said Andover coach EJ Perry. “It’s so gratifying to see them get that win last year and now this one, which we’re counting as a league title.”

Hanging on for a 22-20 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence Friday night proved that the Golden Warriors are back on level footing with their rival.

LAWRENCE — Last season, Andover scored the program’s first win over Central Catholic in a decade en route to the Merrimack Valley Large title.

With the win, Andover (6-1, 2-0) secures the MVC Division I crown. The conference moved to a three-tiered system this season.

Central Catholic (2-5, 1-1), ranked ninth in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings entering the game, now needs to win its regular season finale against Chelmsford to qualify for postseason play.

The Raiders took a 6-0 halftime lead with senior quarterback Jaxon Pereira and running back Mason Bachry doing damage on the ground. Pereira nearly made it a 12-0 game early in the third after a Presley Titus interception, but fumbled at the goal line and Andover recovered for a touchback.

Junior quarterback Dominic Papa (10-of-21 passing, 237 yards, TD; 8 carries, 43 rushing yards, 2 TDs) bounced back from the turnover to cap consecutive scoring drives with rushes of 11 and 8 yards.

Papa, who stepped in at quarterback two weeks ago when starter Johnny Enman injured his shoulder, routinely extended plays to find his receivers downfield, and put Andover up for good with a 51-yard bomb to Andrew Walles in the fourth quarter.

“We felt like we should’ve been up at the half. We were really down on our confidence,” said Papa. “After throwing the interception, I was super angry at myself, but once our team started to build back up, they gave me confidence.”

Andover’s defense was immense, with junior Sean Napolitano recording 2.5 sacks to lead the way.

“That’s why you stay in Andover, that’s why you have kids who are dedicated to this program,” said Perry. “We want to compete against anybody.”