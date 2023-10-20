Beau Hossler beats gusting winds in Japan to lead the Zozo Championship by 1 after second round

“I’d say anything under par was a really quality score,” Hossler said. “So to shoot 5-under par was incredible.”

Hossler, looking for his first PGA Tour victory, surprised himself and the rest of the 78-player, no-cut field where only 13 broke par. Half did so in Thursday’s opening round under calmer conditions.

Beau Hossler shot a 5-under 65 to grab a one-shot lead after Friday’s second round of the Zozo Championship, beating wind gusts that reached 37 mph (60 kph) and drying conditions at the Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo.

Hossler was one stroke ahead of fellow American Justin Suh, who shot a 4-under 66, and two in front of Japanese Satoshi Kodaira, who shot 68. Four more were three back including Americans Eric Cole and Xander Schauffele.

Collin Morikawa, trying to break a mini slump after winning the 2021 British Open, opened with a 64 to lead the first round but slipped to four strokes off the pace with a wind-blown 3-over 73.

“It [the wind] makes every shot significantly more difficult, from a 3-foot putt to a 260-yard shot into a green,” Hossler said. “It’s a significant challenge on every shot and you just try as much as you can to just focus.”

“No disrespect to Japan, but I’ll take a win anywhere,” he added as he chases that first big victory. “I’ve been playing well lately. It’s a difficult golf course in spots, but it’s a very gettable golf course in spots.”

Cam Davis, an Australian who grew up playing in the wind in Sydney, managed a 70, also leaving him four strokes off the lead in a bunched field. Davis described the trouble on his final hole, a 486-yard par-4 where he took a bogey. He said the off-and-on blasts of air had everything to do with it.

“I hit my shortest drive of the year probably by 40 yards on the last hole,” he said, calling the conditions a “4 or 5-club wind.”

He said he hit back-to-back drivers on his final hole “and still came up short of the green. It was a really tough day. Very happy with the way I grinded it out in even par because that felt like a really difficult round.”

Davis was also shocked by Hossler’s score.

“I wouldn’t have said 5-under was out there,” he said. “I mean, you always expect someone to have a day where things go their way and obviously Beau has just played super great golf. Hats off to him.”

LIV — Graeme McDowell holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole to win a foursomes match and send the Cleeks to a surprise victory over Cameron Smith’s Ripper team in the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf team championship in Doral, Fla.

Smith had to go 19 holes in a singles match against Martin Kaymer, while Richard Bland of Cleeks easily handled Marc Leishman to set up the decisive point in foursomes.

European — Defending champion Adrián Otaegui is in a three-way tie for the halfway lead at the Andalucia Masters in San Roque, Spain, after shooting 3-under 69 in the second round.

The Spaniard is level with Louis de Jager of South Africa and Jeong weon Ko of France at 9-under 135 going into the weekend.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark, the only top-10 player in the field, was seven shots back in a tie for 44th, along with Robert Macintyre.

LPGA — Minjee Lee shot a 3-under 69 to take a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the LPGA South Korea tournament. Lee had a two-round total of 11-under 133. American Alison Lee bogeyed her final hole for a 72 and was tied for second with first-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (73).

Defending champion Lydia Ko was three strokes behind after a 69.