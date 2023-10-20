Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to start at Indy after missing 2 games with right shoulder injury

Watson fired passes with his usual velocity during his second straight practice, and he is expected to start when the Browns visit the Colts. He has missed two games with a strained right shoulder.

“He looked like Deshaun,” All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said. “Only he knows what he’s dealing with both mentally and physically at this point. I think he’ll be able to overcome whatever hurdles that he’s facing.”

However, coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t fully commit to Watson starting for the first time in nearly a month after hurting the rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder in a Sept. 24 win over Tennessee.

“I want to see how he responds over the next 48 hours based on that full workload that he just got,” Stefanski said. “But he looked good today.”

The Browns (3-2) can’t be blamed for being overly cautious with Watson or conservative with any pronouncements following several weeks of speculation — and some confusion — about the health of their franchise quarterback.

Watson has been out since bruising his rotator cuff on a designed running play against the Titans. The injury was initially thought to be short-term, but then Watson sat out on Oct. 1 against Baltimore after being expected to play.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was thrown to the Ravens and had three interceptions in his NFL debut, a 28-3 loss.

Watson’s situation took another twist the following week when general manager Andrew Berry expressed confidence that the three-time Pro Bowler would return after the Browns’ bye week. But Watson wasn’t even ready to practice and sat out last week as backup P.J. Walker helped Cleveland upset the San Francisco 49ers.

Walker will start again if Watson can’t play this week, but all signs are pointing to him facing Indianapolis (3-3), an AFC South opponent he played six times while with Houston. Watson is 2-4 against the Colts.

On Wednesday, Watson, who is 5-4 as a starter with Cleveland, provided the first details of his injury, describing it as “microtears” in his rotator cuff and saying he wasn’t sure if he would get back to 100 percent this season.

Watson couldn’t provide a timetable for his return, but then was back on the field for practice on Thursday.

During the portion of that practice open to the media, he looked tentative while making even short throws and didn’t put much zip on his passes.

It was a much different Watson on Friday. Wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm and a supportive brace on his shoulder, he stepped into his throws and had more velocity while taking the bulk of first-team reps early in practice.

“He’s looking really good,” tight end David Njoku said. “So we’re excited for Sunday.”

Giants QB Daniel Jones questionable

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is questionable with a neck injury for New York’s game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Tyrod Taylor will start if Jones isn’t ready to go. He started in Sunday’s 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, twice missing out on chances to score from the 1-yard line.

Jones was injured two weeks ago in a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has been given limited work in practices this week, but coach Brian Daboll said Friday that shouldn’t be a factor if Jones is cleared to play.

“He’s played a lot of football for us,” said Daboll, whose team (1-5) will try to halt a four-game skid. “He’s been in the system for a while. So we’ll take that one, get all the information and then make the right decision for him and for us.”

Rams CB could play Sunday, despite gun charges

Rams head coach Sean McVay said cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was arrested and charged with two gun offenses in Hollywood less than a week ago, returned to practice Friday and could play Sunday’s home game against the Steelers.

McVay described the second-year pro as apologetic for the disturbance he caused to the Rams. Kendrick was arrested following a traffic stop in Hollywood several hours after he played nearly every snap in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over Arizona last Sunday.

TMZ reported officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick’s car. McVay says he believes Kendrick can use his latest arrest as “a learning opportunity.”

Steelers TE Freiermuth out

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will miss his second straight game after aggravating a hamstring injury. The Steelers (3-2) downgraded Freiermuth for their visit to the Los Angeles Rams. Freiermuth initially tweaked the hamstring against Houston on Oct. 1 and sat out an Oct. 8 win against Baltimore. He practiced Wednesday but was limited Thursday and did not practice at all on Friday. Rookie Darnell Washington will start with Freiermuth unavailable . . . Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to need surgery for his dislocated right thumb. As expected, Fields was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will start for Chicago. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said it appeared Fields, at least for now, will avoid injured reserve. Eberflus said Fields’ thumb was improving and the third-year quarterback was “week to week.”

