Bruins are getting in some quality time with each other during this road trip

Their initial road journey of the season is the perfect opportunity for bonding with teammates, particularly the many new faces putting on the black and gold for the first time.

It’s not all hockey business, however. It’s about family business, as well.

“It’s about us getting together on the road and spending a lot more time together,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “You’re having dinner together; they’re playing cards on the plane together. They’re just creating memories.”

Training camp is when teams are formed, but road trips are when friendships are formed and strengthened. At home, when the workday is done, players head home to wives, girlfriends, and children. On the road, that quality time is spent with their other family.

Advertisement

“It’s always fun to get on the road,” said Brad Marchand. “That’s where you usually build a lot of your connections, spend a lot of time together.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I have a lot of fond memories just of being on the road with the guys early on. We had a trip out West here and we had five days in LA and had a lot of fun together. So those are usually times you look back on and reminisce with the guys.”

It’s an important step in careers of rookies Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher, but also for the veterans who were brought in to fill big roles.

James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Morgan Geekie are still learning their new teammates. It’s a bit different for Milan Lucic, who still has strong ties with Marchand, David Pastrnak, and most of the club’s support staff.

“A trip like this earlier in the year, I think it’s important for us obviously to get that kind of chance to get to know each other a little bit better, especially for a guy like me new on the team,” said van Riemsdyk, who scored his second straight winner in Thursday’s 3-1 decision over the Sharks. “So that’s been great.”

Advertisement

Beecher earning trust

Beecher created a great memory for himself Thursday, assisting on the Bruins’ first goal — a classic Marchand snipe — for his first NHL point.

Centering the fourth line with physical wingers Lucic and Jakub Lauko, Beecher has had a solid start through three games, providing steady energy, high hockey IQ plays, and some solid work in key situations.

On the Marchand goal, Beecher recognized that Derek Forbort was going on the offensive and he dropped to cover the blue line. When the puck landed on his stick, he made a nifty pass to Marchand, who did the rest.

Beecher has been one of the club’s best penalty killers and was on the ice during the late stages when the Sharks were swarming in a six-on-four situation with the net empty and Marchand in the box. That Montgomery had the confidence to stick with Beecher in such a critical situation spoke volumes.

“It’s huge, knowing that they have that trust in me,” said Beecher, “and then it takes a lot of ownership on myself — just get the job done.

“I mean, this league can humble you pretty quick, so just making sure you cross your T’s and dot your I’s when you’re out there and you’re doing the little things right. But it feels awesome to be able to be put out there.

Advertisement

Weekend double

After a day off the ice Friday, the Bruins are back at it Saturday against the Kings for another late-night puck drop (10:30 p.m.). They’ll go back-to-back with a game against the Ducks in Anaheim Sunday at a more reasonable time (8:30 p.m.) ... The Bruins have killed all 11 shorthanded situations this season ... Expect Jeremy Swayman to get the start against Los Angeles and Linus Ullmark to face the Ducks ... After closing out the road trip in Chicago Tuesday, the Bruins open a five-game homestand Thursday when they’ll see the Ducks again ... The Bruins play their first Eastern Conference foe Oct. 28 when they host Detroit.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.