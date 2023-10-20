Bruins finally awaken, take care of woebegone Sharks in trip opener to remain unbeaten

“I wasn’t happy with the energy,” he said. “I thought we were very lackadaisical.”

So, the Bruins coach lit a bit of a fire under his team for the second straight day, letting his charges know he was disappointed with the tempo at the morning skate prior to Thursday night’s game against the Sharks at the SAP Center.

It took a little while for the message to come across, but the Bruins eventually picked up the pace and pinned a 3-1 loss on a toothless Sharks squad that appears to be in for a long season.

Advertisement

The malaise continued at puck drop as the Bruins slept-skated through the first 15 minutes before Brad Marchand woke them up.

The captain corralled a Johnny Beecher chip in, froze a couple of defenders with a stick deke, and rifled a shot from the right dot over Kaapo Kahkonen’s glove at 18:06.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

It took just 19 seconds for the visitors (though you’d hardly know given the preponderance of Black and Gold sweaters in the crowd) to double their lead.

Charlie Coyle drove around Kahkonen’s net, spun and fed a pass to Trent Frederic, who had his fanny parked on Kahkonen’s doorstep. Frederic took a whack at the puck before James van Riemsdyk joined the net-front party and jammed it home for his third of the season.

David Pastrnak increased the lead to 3-0 with an unusual and, frankly, ugly goal. As he raced down the right wing, he was sent flying by a Marc-Edouard Vlasic side check and lost control of the puck. Kahkonen followed the sprawling Pastrnak and not the puck, which slid into the vacated net.

It was Pastrnak’s fourth goal of the season and 19th in his past 18 regular-season games.

Advertisement

Anthony Duclair spoiled Linus Ullmark’s shutout bid when he banked one off Hampus Lindholm’s skate and between Ullmark’s pads.

Montgomery was looking for his club to generate more scoring chances, which is why he has tinkered with his lines during the unusually long gap between games — the Bruins had been off since Saturday’s win over the Predators

“I’m looking forward to our team playing better hockey for 60 minutes,” said the coach.

He might not have gotten 60, but he got enough to see his club improve to 3-0.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.