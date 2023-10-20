Celtics and The Sports Hub announce multiyear contract extension on radio rights

The Celtics are staying in a familiar spot on the radio, with familiar voices calling their games, for the foreseeable future.
The team and flagship station 98.5 The Sports Hub announced a multiyear broadcast extension Friday morning. The Sports Hub has been the radio home of the Celtics since 2013.
Play-by-play voice Sean Grande and color commentator Cedric Maxwell, the broadcast team since 2001-02, will continue to be the voices. Both signed contract extensions over the summer.
The Celtics and The Sports Hub’s parent company, Beasley Media, did not announce the length of the extension. But the previous extension was agreed upon in September 2018, five years ago.
The Sports Hub will feature plenty of Celtics programming throughout the season. Coach Joe Mazzulla will appear on the afternoon “Zolak and Bertrand Show” on Wednesdays throughout the season.
“The Celtics Show,” hosted by Jim Murray and Globe sports columnist Chris Gasper, will air at noon on Saturdays all season.
Cerrone Battle will join evening host Joe Murray after many of the weeknight broadcasts for extended postgame coverage.
