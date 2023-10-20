Celtics and The Sports Hub announce multiyear contract extension on radio rights

The Celtics are staying in a familiar spot on the radio, with familiar voices calling their games, for the foreseeable future.

The team and flagship station 98.5 The Sports Hub announced a multiyear broadcast extension Friday morning. The Sports Hub has been the radio home of the Celtics since 2013.

Play-by-play voice Sean Grande and color commentator Cedric Maxwell, the broadcast team since 2001-02, will continue to be the voices. Both signed contract extensions over the summer.