The Patriots are on to 2024, with Bill Belichick the Lion in Winter, and other thoughts

Picked-up pieces while returning a call from the Red Sox to inform them I have no interest in replacing Chaim Bloom …

Actually, as we sit here waiting for Game 7 of the 2023 Patriots season, “We’re on to 2024.”

Just a month and a half into the ‘23 NFL docket, the Patriots are already playing for next year. They have reached a critical mass.

Who would have thought it would ever come to this? After two decades of mocking assorted Jets, Bills, and Dolphins, our once-proud New England Patriots have become the Tomato Cans. While Detroit sits atop the NFC with a 5-1 record, here in New England we have become the Lions.

Advertisement

And the Lion in Winter is Bill Belichick. The Hoodie at this hour looks like Colonel Nathan Jessup moments after he fessed up to ordering the code red in the closing minutes of “A Few Good Men.” As his team circles the drain, Belichick is childishly burying the NFL microphone, mumbling through postgame press conferences, and talking about how “we need to play better, coach better,” blah, blah, blah.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Given his vast and lofty accomplishments, it’s a sorry way for Belichick to play it out. He is 18 victories shy of vaulting past Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history (which means Bill will never be in tank mode), but in front of our eyes, he is dissolving into a Nixonian puddle of defiance that served him well in the golden days but now just presents as pathetic.

Bill Belichick is 18 wins shy of Don Shula's record, but with the way the Patriots are playing, it's getting harder to envision him reaching the milestone. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

And we are seeing cracks within the Patriot sacred circle. Last weekend, Belichick apostle Tedy Bruschi went on ESPN and said, “I want him to coach his ass off this season and get six, seven wins, all right? Have them playing respectable by the end of the season, and walk away.”

Advertisement

Yikes. This feels like the “Godfather” moment when Michael Corleone tells brother Fredo, “Don’t ever take sides with anyone against the family again.”

Tedy Bruschi is not Fredo. If he’s saying Bill should walk away, we can only believe this is OK with Belichick. It feels like the Patriots are assembling Belichick’s soft landing pit. There will be no unseemly firing. We will see Bill leave on his own terms. This would be best for conflict-avoidant, always-wanting-to-have-it-both-ways Bob Kraft. The owner can say goodbye to his coach and tell the world that the departure is Bill’s idea.

Bob has totally turtled in recent weeks, leaving everything to speculation. In this spirit, we deduce that Kraft doesn’t want a lame-duck coach making decisions on the future (what to do about Mac Jones?) of his suddenly decaying franchise.

The Patriots are on to Buffalo. Swell. But this game, next week’s game at Miami, and every game after is about 2024 and beyond. Our 23-year joyride is over, and now the Patriots have to be thinking about the future.

USA Today’s Power Rankings have the Patriots at No. 31, just ahead of the pathetic Panthers. Rex Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up,” “This team sucks. I’m telling you, they stink. They absolutely stink. Where’s the fight? Where’s the energy? Where’s the passion? I don’t see it.”

The Patriots are 8½-point dogs Sunday at home vs. Buffalo. Since 2019, they are 1-6 against the Bills and have been outscored by 97 points. Their only win was the crossfire hurricane victory when Mac threw only three passes in Orchard Park.

Advertisement

Silly young people ask me if the Patriots have ever been this bad.

Yes. The Rod Rust Patriots were 1-15 in 1990. On the final Sunday of the 1981 season, the Patriots played the moribund Baltimore Colts in the celebrated “Stupor Bowl” in front of 17,073 in Baltimore, and lost, 23-21, to finish 2-14 and lock up the No. 1 pick — Ken “Game Day” Sims. The Patriots were 2-12 in 1970, and 3-11 in both 1972 and 1975.

And here we are again.

▪ Quiz: The 1970 NBA Draft was probably the best ever. Name four Hall of Famers from that draft who played some portion of their careers for the Celtics (answer below).

▪ The Contemporary Era Committee Hall of Fame ballot for managers/executives/umpires was announced this past week and it was not good news for Larry Lucchino and Janet Marie Smith, two worthies who will not be on the eight-person ballot. It consists of Lou Piniella, Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland, Ed Montague, Hank Peters, Joe West, and Bill White.

Those eight will be put forth for consideration in front of a 16-member voting body at the Baseball Winter Meetings. Look for Piniella and/or Leyland to emerge as front-runners. As for the BBWAA ballot, Adrian Beltre is the first-time candidate with the best chance of gaining admission for next summer.

Advertisement

Lou Piniella managed five major league teams (including the Mariners), and won a World Series with the Reds in 1990. LENNY IGNELZI

▪ Harvard’s home game with Dartmouth Oct. 28 will be an emotional day for longtime coach Tim Murphy. Murphy grew up near the late Buddy Teevens and the two starred at Silver Lake Regional in Kingston before they became sideline legends of Ivy League football, Murphy at Harvard, Teevens at Dartmouth.

The best friends first met when they collided at home plate in a Little League game in 1969 and lived parallel lives after playing together at Silver Lake. They coached together at Boston University for three seasons before they wound up on opposite sidelines 17 times in the Harvard-Dartmouth rivalry. Teevens was badly injured in a bicycle accident in Florida in March and died last month.

▪ NESN’s greed extends to Bruins telecasts. Last Saturday, Jack Edwards was in mid-sentence extolling the greatness of James van Riemsdyk’s game-tying goal when we got the abrupt, fan-insulting cut to commercial.

▪ The first two rounds of the baseball playoffs were awful. We need more close games and lead changes.

▪ Every town should have a baseball owner like Philadelphia’s John Middleton. He’s a fan worth $3.7 billion and he doesn’t care about making money off his baseball team. He covets stars. Since 2019, he has committed more than a billion dollars to Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber (remember him?).

Middleton encourages his GM, Dave Dombrowski (remember him?), to think big and spend big. And the Phillies have a chance to get to the World Series for a second straight season.

Advertisement

Phillies owner John Middleton was down on the field before Game 1 of the NLCS against the Diamondbacks. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

▪ The petulant Belichick should take a lesson from Deion Sanders regarding postgame decorum after a tough loss. This typist is no fan of Coach Prime, but he was a study in grace, dignity, and accountability after his Colorado team blew a 29-0 halftime lead and lost to Stanford last weekend. Sanders delivered sincere informative answers after the stunning loss.

▪ The smart guys at Boston Sports Info inform us that the Patriots have held a lead for only 15.5 percent of their six games thus far. The tally is 55:41 minutes with a lead, 255:19 while trailing, and 49 minutes tied. These numbers are not expected to get better in the next two games against the Bills and Dolphins.

▪ Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh McDaniels, Brian Hoyer, Jakobi Meyers, Nathan Eovaldi, Dombrowski, Schwarber … the last couple of weeks have been like the Bob Lobel Olympics: “Why can’t we get players/coaches/GMs like that?”

▪ The New York Daily News’s Mike Lupica says the Jets’ win over the Eagles last Sunday was the franchise’s best day since Ryan’s team beat Belichick, Tom Brady, and the 14-2 Patriots in a playoff game in Foxborough in January of 2011.

▪ Do the Giants have a worse offense than the Patriots? The G-Men have gone three straight games without an offensive touchdown for the first time since 1976 and are the first team since the 2009 Raiders with only two passing touchdowns six games into an NFL season.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won only one game in five starts, then suffered a neck injury vs. Miami and missed Week 6. Doug Murray/Associated Press

▪ Will baseball ever see another 300-game winner? Doubtful. Active leader Justin Verlander has 257 wins and turns 41 in February.

▪ Mattapoisett’s Cindy Dawicki roots for the Phillies in these playoffs because hers was the host family when Schwarber hit 10 homers for the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2012.

▪ It turned out that the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces Owned The Libs.

▪ The Pac-12 is certainly going out with a bang. Six of its teams are ranked, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may have locked up the Heisman Trophy with his big game against Oregon last weekend, and both Washington and Oregon look like contenders to win the national championship. We’re going to miss all this when USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon move to the Big Ten, while Stanford and Cal move to the ACC.

▪ Watertown’s Division 3 field hockey team has recorded 35 consecutive shutouts going back to Oct. 9, 2021, when it beat Winchester, 2-1. The last loss was to Lynnfield in the state semifinals in November of 2019.

The Raiders are 15-0 this year, scoring 104 goals while allowing zero. Their next game is Tuesday at Stoneham. These young women make Geno Auriemma’s old UConn teams look like the Washington Generals.

▪ Looking forward to seeing Paige Bueckers back on the floor for the UConn Huskies this season. She missed last year with a torn ACL.

▪ Winthrop’s Mike Eruzione recently took his grandchildren to Lake Placid, and they skated at Herb Brooks Arena, where Eruzione & Co. beat the Soviets at the Winter Games in 1980.

▪ Speaking of Olympics, flag football will be an Olympic sport at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

▪ The David Ortiz gold-bottle-champagne-spraying “It’s Papi Time!” gambling ad is a channel-changer. Worse than the “Kars For Kids” jingle.

▪ Quiz answer: Pete Maravich (third pick), Dave Cowens (fourth), Nate Archibald (19th), Charlie Scott (106th).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.