Diamondbacks get to Craig Kimbrel, rally to 6-5 victory to tie NLCS

PHOENIX — Alek Thomas hit a tying, two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, with Gabriel Moreno adding a go-ahead single, as the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-5 victory on Friday night that tied the NL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Arizona trailed 5-2 before Orion Kerkering’s bases-loaded walk to Christian Walker with two outs in the seventh.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled leading off the eighth against Craig Kimbrel, who gave up Ketel Marte’s game-ending single in Game 3. Thomas, hitting for Emmanuel Rivera with one out, sent a full-count fastball splashing into the right-center field swimming pool to tie the score, 5-5, as a sellout crowd at Chase Field roared.