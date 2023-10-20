EMass cross-country: Brookline boys, Weymouth girls continue to rule Top 20 roosts

With the Dual County League having wrapped up its league races last week, there was little movement inside the Top 10. North Andover climbs to No. 12 after handing Lowell its second loss of the season in a 23-33 victory Wednesday, and the Red Raiders fall to No. 14 after starting the year in the top five. Reading rejoins the rankings at No. 16 after topping Lexington in a hard-fought 24-32 meet on Tuesday, which was the Minutemen’s first loss of the season.

▪ Brookline remains No. 1 in the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20 after completing their undefeated regular season with a 20-42 victory over top 10 foe Newton North on Wednesday, and cruising to a dominant win at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k on Saturday.

▪ Weymouth holds onto the top spot in the Globe’s girls’ cross-country Top 20 for the fifth consecutive week, rolling past Walpole in a 20-39 victory on Wednesday to complete an unbeaten regular season.

No. 2 Wellesley closed its dual-meet slate with a win over Needham in a top-10 clash, and the Rockets hold steady at No. 5 given star sophomore Greta Hammer did not compete in the race. Newton North moves up to No. 8 after notching an impressive 25-30 victory over Brookline on Wednesday — though the Tigers have three losses, two were single-digit defeats to No. 2 Wellesley and No. 6 Needham.

Despite senior Lucia Werner continuing her dominant senior campaign, Brookline drops down to No. 10 after suffering another close defeat.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

(As of Oct. 21, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.)

No. Team Record Previous 1. Brookline 9-0-0 1 2. Wellesley 8-1-0 2 3. Newton South 3-2-0 3 4. Acton-Boxborough 5-2-0 4 5. Westford 3-2-0 5 6. BC High 5-0-0 6 7. Boston Latin 3-2-0 7 8. Oliver Ames 5-0-0 8 9. Newton North 7-2-0 9 10. Billerica 9-1-0 12 11. Lexington 4-1-0 11 12. North Andover 10-0-0 – 13. Winchester 5-0-0 13 14. Lowell 8-2-0 10 15. Natick 4-4-0 15 16. Reading 4-1-0 – 17. Cambridge 4-1-0 14 18. Hopkinton 5-0-0 17 19. Marblehead 7-0-0 18 20. Hamilton-Wenham 4-0-0 19

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll

(As of Oct. 21, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.)

No. Team Record Previous 1. Weymouth 9-0-0 1 2. Wellesley 8-1-0 2 3. Acton-Boxborough 5-0-0 3 4. Oliver Ames 5-0-0 4 5. Needham 7-2-0 5 6. Cambridge 2-2-0 6 7. Holliston 5-0-0 7 8. Newton North 6-3-0 11 9. Arlington 4-0-0 9 10. Brookline 5-4-0 8 11. Hopkinton 4-1-0 10 12. North Andover 10-0-0 13 13. Barnstable 5-0-0 12 14. Marshfield 5-0-0 14 15. Newton South 2-1-0 15 16. Central Catholic 9-1-0 17 17. Westford 2-3-0 16 18. Medfield 3-2-0 18 19. Lowell 7-3-0 19 20. Bishop Feehan 6-0-0 20





