HS CROSS-COUNTRY: ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass cross-country: Westford’s Jack Graffeo, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi headline Runners of the Week with top Twilight finishes

By Matty Wasserman Globe Correspondent,Updated October 20, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Holliston senior captain Carmen Luisi reset the state's best 5K time this season with her win at the Twilight Invitational.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Sean Fleming, Natick — The senior set a 35-second personal best in his eighth-place finish at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (15:37.1) at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, and followed it up tying by for first (16:22) in the Redhawks’ dual-meet victory over Framingham on Wednesday.

Jack Graffeo, Westford Academy — The star junior had a career-best effort Saturday in his victory at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (14:57.7), breaking his personal best by 19 seconds and setting the state’s top boys’ time this season.

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The decorated senior reset the state’s top girls’ 5k time on Friday in a thrilling victory at the Twilight Invitational’s medium-school race (17:47.9), edging out the race’s respective second- and third-place finishers in a photo finish.

Marietta O’Connell, Marblehead — The talented sophomore took Luisi down to the wire in the Twilight Invitational’s medium school 5k (17:48.0) on Friday, setting a 40-second personal best while losing by one-tenth of a second.

Gracie Richard, Weymouth — The junior continued to pace the top-ranked Wildcats, finishing fourth at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (18:31.5) on Saturday, and also notched the top time (15:55.0) in Wednesday’s dual-meet win over Walpole on a 3.0-mile course.

Jared Rife, Belmont — The junior placed third at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (15:28.0) in a 27-second personal best, and also won his dual meet on Tuesday against Arlington (16:23) on a 3-mile course.


Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.

