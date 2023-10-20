EMass cross-country: Westford’s Jack Graffeo, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi headline Runners of the Week with top Twilight finishes

Jack Graffeo, Westford Academy — The star junior had a career-best effort Saturday in his victory at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (14:57.7), breaking his personal best by 19 seconds and setting the state’s top boys’ time this season.

Sean Fleming, Natick — The senior set a 35-second personal best in his eighth-place finish at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (15:37.1) at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, and followed it up tying by for first (16:22) in the Redhawks’ dual-meet victory over Framingham on Wednesday.

Holliston senior captain Carmen Luisi reset the state's best 5K time this season with her win at the Twilight Invitational.

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The decorated senior reset the state’s top girls’ 5k time on Friday in a thrilling victory at the Twilight Invitational’s medium-school race (17:47.9), edging out the race’s respective second- and third-place finishers in a photo finish.

Marietta O’Connell, Marblehead — The talented sophomore took Luisi down to the wire in the Twilight Invitational’s medium school 5k (17:48.0) on Friday, setting a 40-second personal best while losing by one-tenth of a second.

Gracie Richard, Weymouth — The junior continued to pace the top-ranked Wildcats, finishing fourth at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (18:31.5) on Saturday, and also notched the top time (15:55.0) in Wednesday’s dual-meet win over Walpole on a 3.0-mile course.

Jared Rife, Belmont — The junior placed third at the Twilight Invitational’s large school 5k (15:28.0) in a 27-second personal best, and also won his dual meet on Tuesday against Arlington (16:23) on a 3-mile course.





