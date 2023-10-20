Fourth-ranked King Philip picks off pivotal Hockomock League showdown against No. 5 Milford

WRENTHAM — Whatever issues the King Philip football team had throwing the ball, it more than compensated for with its pass defense.
The fourth-ranked Warriors pocketed three interceptions in a 23-14 win over No. 5 Milford at Macktaz Field Friday, finding enough success with their ground game in between to remain perfect.
On Milford’s first possession, Hayden Schmitz came down with a pick for KP (7-0, 3-0) and Brandon Nicastro hauled in two — one returned 40 yards for a score in the second quarter, the other of which helped close out the win in the fourth with under 3 minutes remaining; Drew Laplante (140 yards rushing) killed enough clock to bankrupt the Scarlet Hawks (6-1, 2-1) of their remaining timeouts.
“We had some plays we left on the field, but you keep going,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said. “It’s a long game. The defense balling out, getting a score for us when we were having trouble — they had a real nice plan in the beginning to stop our rushing attack. When we needed something, we got a spark there.”
Nick Araujo topped 100 yards rushing for Milford, including a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter to give the Scarlet Hawks a 7-3 edge just a series before Nicastro’s pick-six.
Milford went back ahead, 14-10, on a Jack Buckley 36-yard strike to Jason Stokes after forcing a KP three-and-out to begin the second half.
The Warriors responded by taking the lead for good, this time on a 1-yard dive courtesy of Tallan King (a two-point conversion failed, making it 16-14).
After KP’s front broke through to block a would-be 46-yard field goal, the Warriors steadily rode Laplante back downfield before he capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.
“You’ve got to make KP drive the length of the field and hope they make a mistake,” Milford coach Dale Olsen said. “You can’t give them the ball at midfield. Can’t do that against teams like KP.”
