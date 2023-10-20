Fourth-ranked King Philip picks off pivotal Hockomock League showdown against No. 5 Milford

On Milford’s first possession, Hayden Schmitz came down with a pick for KP (7-0, 3-0) and Brandon Nicastro hauled in two — one returned 40 yards for a score in the second quarter, the other of which helped close out the win in the fourth with under 3 minutes remaining; Drew Laplante (140 yards rushing) killed enough clock to bankrupt the Scarlet Hawks (6-1, 2-1) of their remaining timeouts.

The fourth-ranked Warriors pocketed three interceptions in a 23-14 win over No. 5 Milford at Macktaz Field Friday, finding enough success with their ground game in between to remain perfect.

WRENTHAM — Whatever issues the King Philip football team had throwing the ball, it more than compensated for with its pass defense.

“We had some plays we left on the field, but you keep going,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said. “It’s a long game. The defense balling out, getting a score for us when we were having trouble — they had a real nice plan in the beginning to stop our rushing attack. When we needed something, we got a spark there.”

Nick Araujo topped 100 yards rushing for Milford, including a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter to give the Scarlet Hawks a 7-3 edge just a series before Nicastro’s pick-six.

Milford went back ahead, 14-10, on a Jack Buckley 36-yard strike to Jason Stokes after forcing a KP three-and-out to begin the second half.

The Warriors responded by taking the lead for good, this time on a 1-yard dive courtesy of Tallan King (a two-point conversion failed, making it 16-14).

After KP’s front broke through to block a would-be 46-yard field goal, the Warriors steadily rode Laplante back downfield before he capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.

“You’ve got to make KP drive the length of the field and hope they make a mistake,” Milford coach Dale Olsen said. “You can’t give them the ball at midfield. Can’t do that against teams like KP.”

King Philip's Brandon Nicastro (23) picks off a pass intended for Milford’s Andrew Rivera during the fourth quarter Friday night. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

