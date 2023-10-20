Freshman Lauren Raffetto continues family tradition of running excellence for Canton cross-country

Two years ago, Lauren transitioned to running cross-country in middle school, and her talent has taken off ever since.

Lauren’s dad, Louis is a longtime fixture of the Canton community running scene, and he enrolled Lauren in her first “fun run” at 3 years old. Lauren quickly began blowing away her elementary-school aged competition, and by age 8 she was completing the full 5k races alongside adults.

Freshman Lauren Raffetto has turned heads with her emergence as one of the state’s top young talents. But to those familiar with Canton’s road race circuit, Raffetto’s success is nothing new — and neither is the family name.

Raffetto won both the middle school state championship and USATF New England Junior Olympics’ 4k title last year, and has continued her trajectory as a freshman. She won each of the Bulldogs’ five dual meets, and at the Twilight Invitational’s medium-school 5k last Friday, her sixth-place finish (18:14.1) shattered Canton’s girls’ record by 45 seconds.

“Pretty much from when she started doing the races, even the little kid races, she was towards the front right away,” said Louis Raffetto. “It just kept growing and growing, but it was all because she liked running, realistically. I never wanted to force her into anything, but I was happy as long as she liked it.”

Following her middle school success, Raffetto diligently prepared throughout the summer to make the leap to high school competition, with All-States and a Junior Olympics repeat also in mind. The increased training regimen has dramatically improved her stamina, paving the way for Raffetto’s massive 100-second PR last weekend among a loaded field.

“The training is a lot more this year, it’s a big step up,” Lauren Raffetto said. “In the summer I ran a lot, and now in the fall I run a lot more … it’s really pushed me.”

Helping to ease the transition was Raffetto’s familiarity with the Bulldogs’ top girls’ runners — fellow freshmen Sojourner Dennis, Elena Silva, and Natalie Hales are also in the team’s top five. With the influx of young talent, Canton has notched a 4-1 record in dual meets, falling just shy of the program’s first regular season Hockomock League title since 1978.

“We knew [Raffetto] was going to come in and have an immediate impact,” Canton coach Brian Gotsell said. “But it’s been really fun to see all the freshmen get results at those early-season meets, and to have them rise through the ranks and keep improving in the workouts as well.”

Raffetto’s times still align far closer with the Bulldogs’ top boys’ runners — her effort at the Twilight meet was faster than all but one boy on the team. Gotsell started off the season having Raffetto train alongside the JV boys’ group, but within weeks, she was running primarily with the top boys’ runners.

“Doing workouts [running with the boys] pushes me to run faster because they run so fast,” Raffetto said. “I’ve just learned how to try to keep up with them, and use it to make myself better come time for races.”

Despite Raffetto’s lifelong journey with running, she is also a dedicated hockey player. She stars at center for the Boston Jr. Terriers, a local club team, and hopes to play on Canton’s varsity team this winter. Even during this fall’s cross-country season, Raffetto’s weekends are spent playing hockey when she doesn’t have a conflicting race.

Raffetto appreciates how the two sports provide different opportunities, but she and her dad recognize that remaining competitive in both will be a challenge as training becomes more specialized.

“It’s not just showing up for middle school cross-country anymore. It’s just like you train for hockey,” Louis said. “So I think the rest of freshman year, and the next year for her, she’s going to have to figure out what she wants to do, and how she’s going to train and maintain that fitness going forward for both sports.”

But for now, Lauren is merely enjoying the ride — and the entire team and Canton community is reaping the benefits.

“It really sets the tone for what we do,” Gotsell said. “When you have a girl running 18:14, that pushes everyone else to do better. And not only have I seen that with my girls program, but it’s motivating my boys as well to give their best.”

Setting the pace

▪ The top-ranked Brookline boys have one of the deepest rosters in recent state history, and their talent was on full display this past Saturday at the Twilight Invitational’s large-school 5k. The Warriors had four of the race’s top-six finishers, and all seven runners finished in the top 26 of the 162-runner field.

Further adding to the team’s depth is the recent emergence of senior Vito Alpeza, a transfer student from Croatia who joined the team this year. After gradually building throughout the regular season, he finished 11th at the Twilight meet (15:40.9) in a 34-second personal best.

“He’s really come around in workouts. He’s been right with everyone [in the top group] lately,” coach Mike Glennon said of Alpeza. “He’s really made the season great, because the rest of us have all been together for four years — having Vito there as a new person kind of breathes new life into the group.”

Though the team’s stated goal is to qualify for nationals next month, Glennon is not overlooking the in-state competition in the coming weeks.

“The intensity has been there all the way through,” Glennon said. “Winning the league title and winning these invitational meets the way we are, it’s just part of the process. So we’re trying to still have fun with it.”

▪ While the Twilight Invitational meet is best known for its record-breaking times in almost every race, the biggest highlight of the weekend came in the girls’ medium-school 5k. Holliston senior Carmen Luisi (17:47.9) won the race, with her junior teammate Maggie Kuchman (17:48.0) finishing one-tenth of a second behind her in a 22-second personal best.

While those two results were encouraging, along with a ninth-place finish by junior Annabelle Lynch (18:43.7), the Panthers’ quest to defend their Division 2 state title will hinge just as much on the runners behind them. Sophomore Tea Stucchi was the team’s fourth-place finisher in 48th, and the fifth-place finisher was junior Sarah Kuchman in 94th.

