The 58th Head of the Charles Regatta began Friday morning in Boston and runs through Sunday.

From high schoolers to collegiate teams to reunited alumni and Olympic-caliber veterans, rowers of all kind will compete in one of the sport’s most prestigious events. For the first time, the men’s and women’s championship singles races are offering prize money to the first three finishers.

Take a look at some of the Globe’s best photos of the event. This feature will be updated.