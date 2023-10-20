scorecardresearch Skip to main content
ALCS: Astros 5, Rangers 4

Jose Altuve’s dramatic ninth-inning home run delivers 5-4 victory for Astros in Game 5 of ALCS

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated October 20, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with his Astros teammates after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning in Game 5.Carmen Mandato/Getty

Jose Altuve shocked rocking Globe Life Field with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers, 5-4, on Friday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Rangers put the first two men on against Ryan Pressly, who was in his second inning of relief, but the Astros closer got Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Evan Carter to seal the win.

The Astros, the defending champs, need to win one game in Houston in order to return to the World Series, with Game 6 set for Sunday night.

The Rangers, who have not been to the World Series since 2011, had gone ahead in the sixth on Adolis Garcia’s three-run home run off Justin Verlander.


