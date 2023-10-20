Jose Altuve’s dramatic ninth-inning home run delivers 5-4 victory for Astros in Game 5 of ALCS

Jose Altuve shocked rocking Globe Life Field with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers, 5-4, on Friday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Rangers put the first two men on against Ryan Pressly, who was in his second inning of relief, but the Astros closer got Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Evan Carter to seal the win.
JOSE ALTUVE FOR THE LEAD!! 💪 #ALCS pic.twitter.com/uUlrRc9b5f— MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2023
The Astros, the defending champs, need to win one game in Houston in order to return to the World Series, with Game 6 set for Sunday night.
The Rangers, who have not been to the World Series since 2011, had gone ahead in the sixth on Adolis Garcia’s three-run home run off Justin Verlander.
This is what 110 Texas-sized decibels sounds like. 🔊 #ALCS pic.twitter.com/SAtmrtAv2F— MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2023