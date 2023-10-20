Jose Altuve’s dramatic ninth-inning home run delivers 5-4 victory for Astros in Game 5 of ALCS

Jose Altuve shocked rocking Globe Life Field with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers, 5-4, on Friday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Rangers put the first two men on against Ryan Pressly, who was in his second inning of relief, but the Astros closer got Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Evan Carter to seal the win.