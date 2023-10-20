Jrue Holiday reached out to a beloved ex-Celtics guard before choosing the No. 4 jersey

Following the Celtics’ final preseason game Thursday, Jrue Holiday was asked why he chose No. 4 as his jersey number.
Every new Celtic notes that the organization is short on popular numbers so the selection is thin. But Holiday said he chose 4 because of him and his three siblings (4), his wife and two children (4) and as a tribute to Isaiah Thomas, who wore 4 for the Celtics and made two All-Star Teams. Thomas offered his blessing on social media.
The two played against each other more than a decade ago in the then Pac-10/Pac-12, and Thomas played with Holiday’s brother Justin at the University of Washington.
“One, Isaiah Thomas, growing up and playing against him and what he did here (in Boston) is awesome,” Holiday said.
Thomas read Holiday’s comments on X (Twitter) and said he’s been close to the Holiday family for 15 years and responded “That’s my dawg. Go kill that (expletive) familyyyy.”
Forward Lamar Stevens said he chose No. 77 because of the limited numbers offered. The Celtics have 24 retired numbers.
