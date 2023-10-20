Jrue Holiday reached out to a beloved ex-Celtics guard before choosing the No. 4 jersey

Following the Celtics’ final preseason game Thursday, Jrue Holiday was asked why he chose No. 4 as his jersey number.

Every new Celtic notes that the organization is short on popular numbers so the selection is thin. But Holiday said he chose 4 because of him and his three siblings (4), his wife and two children (4) and as a tribute to Isaiah Thomas, who wore 4 for the Celtics and made two All-Star Teams. Thomas offered his blessing on social media.

The two played against each other more than a decade ago in the then Pac-10/Pac-12, and Thomas played with Holiday’s brother Justin at the University of Washington.