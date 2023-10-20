Needham goes to ground, grinds out a big win at Weymouth

“Us and the line have a great relationship,” said Hoffmeister, who carried 23 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. “We get lunch together, we have created strong relationships. It builds that strength and we’re on the same wavelength during games.”

Hoffmeister and Williams helped the Rockets rack up 314 rushing yards, while the defense stymied Weymouth in a 33-7 dismantling at rainy Mullins Field. With the win, 17th-ranked Needham stays tied with Milton atop the Bay State Herget with 3-1 league records.

WEYMOUTH — The winning formula for Needham in Friday’s Bay State Conference clash at Weymouth was simple: feed running backs Tate Hoffmeister and Aidan Williams, and let their impenetrable defense do the rest.

Advertisement

Hoffmeister, who came into the game averaging 30 carries and 156 yards per game running behind a standout offensive line, scored his 11th touchdown of the season in the second quarter. The senior took an inside handoff and bulldozed through a tackler for a 5-yard score, giving Needham a 14-7 lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After Hoffmeister got banged up in last week’s win over Braintree, the Rockets wanted to lighten his workload, opening the door for Williams to shine in an expanded role. The junior capitalized on the opportunity, recording touchdown runs of 37 and 26 yards in the third quarter as Needham built a commanding 26-7 lead.

Williams finished with 103 yards on six carries. After his second touchdown run, a scamper down the right sideline, he and Hoffmeister converged for a high-flying shoulder bump.

“We have a stellar offensive line with a ton of experience,” said Needham coach Doug Kopsco, “and two backs who are talented and fight for extra yards all the time. Their attitudes coupled with our offensive line has yielded great results.”

Ranked fourth in the Division 1 power rankings, Needham (6-1) received another dominant effort from their defense, which has allowed 12 points per game this season. The Rockets regrouped after allowing a 68-yard touchdown on a downfield pass by Tyler Nordstrom to Dante Tordiglione on the game’s third play.

Advertisement

From that point, Needham allowed just 120 yards, highlighted by an interception by Joe Kajunski and a sack by Jake Reiser. Weymouth fell to 5-2.

“We’ve been doing that over a year defensively,” said Kopsco. “When something goes wrong, there’s no finger pointing. It’s like, OK, let’s reload and get back out there. We have a lot of talent and leadership on that side of the ball.”