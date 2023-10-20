A new name in Red Sox’ search for a baseball boss: Gabe Kapler has interviewed

An unexpected name has emerged in the Red Sox’ search for a new head of baseball operations.

According to major league sources, former Giants and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has interviewed with the Red Sox about leading their baseball operations department. Kapler, 48, has spent the last six years managing — two seasons with the Phillies, four with the Giants — but was dismissed by San Francisco at the end of this season.

Prior to managing, Kapler worked in the Dodgers front office as their farm director from 2014-17. That followed a playing career that included 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1998 through 2010, with a one-year hiatus to manage the Red Sox’ Single A Greenville affiliate in 2007. Kapler played for the Red Sox from 2003-06.