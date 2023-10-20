Opportunistic, and defensive-minded, Foxborough presents coach Jack Martinelli with his 300th career win in shutout of Canton

Before his storied 42-year run in Foxborough, and racking up a 300-139-5 record, and Super Bowl titles in 1987, 1988, 1991, and 2006, Martinelli was the defensive coordinator on a pair of John Doherty-directed Norwood teams that won championships in 1977 and 1980.

CANTON — Jack Martinelli is the seventh high school football coach in Massachusetts to reach 300 career wins, the milestone secured, fittingly, with a 35-0 shutout over Hockomock rival Canton Friday night.

“I’d lie if I wasn’t mindful of winning tonight, but I was more mindful that the kids were mindful, and I wanted that off their plate,” said Martinelli, who is just the fourth coach to reach 300 with one school.

Advertisement

“I have great coaches. They care about the kids,” he said. “None of us have invented any new X’s and O’s that haven’t been out forever.”

While 300 wins may seem like a lot, that number pales in comparison to the number of players who have gone through his program.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“He has a special ability to make that game and that team feel like the most important thing in the world at the time,” said Ryan Moreshead, who was a senior linebacker on Foxborough’s EMass Division 2 championship team in 2006.

“You look back years later and you remember those years and how much fun it was and how special it was and all of a sudden, it’s gone, and you can’t ever go back to those times and how fun it was.”

Senior Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady, who scored a pair of touchdowns the second quarter off blocked punts, said “We just wanted to get the win for coach.”

Sophomore Trevor Palmer blocked the first one on the opening play of the quarter, and the ball deflected into the end zone, where Mazenkas-O’Grady fell on it as Foxborough seized a 14-0 lead. The senior did all the work on the second one, blocking the punt, circling back, scooping it up and running it in from 20 yards out to conclude the scoring with 1:39 left in the half.

Advertisement

Stepping in for injured running back Ben Angelini, sophomore Ryan Foley had an 82-yard receiving touchdown and a 51-yard run for a TD for the Warriors (6-1, 3-0) in a 28-point second quarter.

Quarterback Mike Marcucella threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns, opening the scoring in the first quarter with a 29-yard pass to Nolan Gordon on a fourth-and-5 call.

If Foxborough (hosting Oliver Ames) and Mansfield (at Stoughton) win next week, they will play for the Hockomock Davenport title on Thanksgiving Day.

The honors will keep coming for Martinelli this weekend; he will be part of the inaugural Foxborough High School Hall of Fame Saturday. Offensive lineman Tom Nalen (1989), who won two EMass titles for the Warriors before starring at Boston College and for the Denver Broncos, is also part of the inaugural class.

Canton (4-3, 1-3) struggled to move the ball from the beginning with just 5 yards of total offense in the first half; 12 of its 22 plays were for no gain or a loss.

The Foxborough football team feted their beloved coach, Jack Martinelli, after he earned the 300th win of his 42-year career. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe



