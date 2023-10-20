Rajon Rondo joins list of former Celtics to spend time at practice with current team and coaches

Rondo was one of the several former Celtics who received an e-mail inviting them to return to Boston to watch practice and talk with coaches and current Celtics. In addition to Rondo, Paul Pierce , Sam Vincent , and Leon Powe have visited training camp.

Rondo, 37, said he’s retired from the NBA after 16 seasons, taking classes at the University of Kentucky, running his son’s AAU program, and considering a coaching career.

Rajon Rondo was the latest Celtics alumnus hanging out at Auerbach Center. Eight years after he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, the former All-Star guard and Celtics champion returned to the organization where he started Friday, talking with coach Joe Mazzulla and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens .

Advertisement

Pierce called Rondo at 3 a.m. recently, imploring him to get back to Boston.

“I got a great invite, an e-mail a couple of weeks back, talked to my old teammate, Mr. Pierce, and they told us we were welcomed back,” Rondo said Friday. “You do that in a lot of college programs, where alumni come back. To get that email was very welcoming and humbling at the same time. Here I am today.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Rondo sat in on a coaches meeting and spent time with former teammate Sam Cassell, a Celtics assistant coach. Although he was traded in 2014, Rondo has always shared a solid relationship with Stevens. He went on to play for several other teams, and he helped the Lakers win the 2020 championship in the NBA Bubble.

Since his final season in 2021-22, Rondo has been pursuing a communications degree, spending time with family, and enjoying life after the NBA. The Celtics haven’t won a championship since 2008, and this may be the franchise’s best team since then.

“They’re pretty impressive like everyone thinks on paper, but I like the Jrue Holiday pickup,” Rondo said of his former Pelicans teammate. “He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with all time. I’m excited for [Celtics fans] to see what he can bring night in and night out. He does a lot of intangibles. He’s a very unselfish guy and he’s fun to be around and he’s a winner, a competitor.”

Advertisement

Gabriel cut leaves Queta in good position

The Celtics waived former Laker Wenyen Gabriel, a sign that Neemias Queta has emerged as a potential backup center with an opportunity for a standard NBA contract. Queta, in camp on a two-way contract, scored 12 points in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Hornets and was the first center off the bench to back up Kristaps Porzingis.

Celtics center Neemias Queta scored 12 points in a preseason game against the Hornets. Erik Verduzco/Associated Press

Reserve center has become a key position for the Celtics with 37-year-old Al Horford not expected to play in back-to-back games and Porzingis more of a finesse player at the position. Mazzulla declared two weeks ago that Luke Kornet was the backup center, but he did not play Thursday.

The club is taking a long look at Queta, a former second-round pick of the Kings who played in 20 NBA games over the past two years but spent most of his time in the G-League.

“[Queta] has done a great job of picking up our defensive scheme,” Mazzulla said. “Our [centers] are really important in our defense because of their versatility and the different matchups that we have, and he’s done a really good job and he’ll continue to get better.”

Advertisement

The Celtics have an open roster spot and have the option of keeping Queta’s deal as a two-way (he would be eligible for 50 regular-season games but not postseason eligible) and adding a 15th player or signing Queta to a standard NBA deal. Guard Jay Scrubb, who tore his ACL and is expected to miss the season, could be waived to create another two-way deal.

Queta said he’s enjoying his new environment.

“I feel like it’s not my first time being around here,” he said. “In Sacramento, I feel like I wasn’t able to [play my game] like that. I feel like the experience in the past has helped me come over here and be prepared when the opportunity comes. I feel like I’ve grown a lot. They’ve been putting me in situations where I’m not as comfortable [and can learn] and they’ve been putting me in situations where I can thrive.”

Boston Globe Today: Sports | October 20, 2023 Share Watch today’s full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from October 20, 2023.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.