Randolph’s Nathanyel Gomes Correia rumbles over and through Brighton

On Friday night, Gomes Correia showed off his strength when he powered Randolph to a 35-26 nonleague victory over Brighton, by rushing for 218 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.

Gomes Correia was one of 16 to earn a spot in the 1,000-pound club, an elite group of players that lifted more than 1,000 pounds combined while performing on the bench press, squatting, power cleans, and dead lifts.

RANDOLPH — Before the start of the season, Randolph junior Nathanyel Gomes Correia established himself as one of the Blue Devils’ hardest workers during offseason weightlifting sessions.

“My linemen were doing a great job blocking and opening up the holes for me to see something,” said Gomes Correia. “It’s just hard work out here; everybody is working hard.”

Gomes Correia bounced off, past, and through Bengals defenders on each of his touchdown runs. He found the end zone on rushing scores of 11, 35, 7, 5, and 12 yards, the last of which came with 2:02 remaining and helped Randolph (3-3) pull away from Brighton (3-3).

“Really, No. 11 beat us tonight,” Brighton coach Randolph Abraham said. “We knew the ball was coming to him and we still couldn’t stop him.”

On defense, Gomes Correia forced a fumble in the first quarter and helped Kaleb Ledbetter break up a crucial pass by Brighton backup quarterback Dontay Gillis-Rainey on fourth-and-long with 3:47 remaining.

“I’m proud, really, of the way he works all the time, not just on the field,” Randolph coach Jonathan Marshall said of Gomes Correia. “He’s an awesome student — a straight A student — and he loves the weight room.

“He’s the total package, and I’m really blessed that he’s with us.”

Brighton senior Preston Callender-Jones (15 carries, 85 rushing yards) rushed for touchdowns of 31 and 25 yards, and caught a 71-yard TD pass from Quentyn Dulin, who added a 1-yard TD run off a QB sneak.