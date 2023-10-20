scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Red Sox give Giants permission to discuss their manager opening with Jason Varitek

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated October 20, 2023, 20 seconds ago
The Red Sox have granted the San Francisco Giants permission to talk to game planning coordinator and catching coach Jason Varitek about their managerial vacancy, a major league source confirmed.

According to the New York Post, which first reported the Giants’ request, Varitek is scheduled to have an informational call next week with San Francisco to decide whether to proceed to a formal interview.

Varitek, who spent 15 years as Boston’s catcher from 1997-2011, joined the Sox as a front office adviser and roving instructor in 2012. He remained in that role through 2020 before joining the coaching staff in 2021 to help with game planning. After the 2022 season, he signed a two-year deal with an option for 2025.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.

