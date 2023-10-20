Revolution have something besides momentum to play for in regular-season finale

Yet the fifth-place Revolution (14-9-10, 52 points) can salvage postseason home-field advantage with a victory over the third-place Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.

But the Revolution have their own worries. They were 12-4-7 and standing in second place before taking a break for the Leagues Cup competition in July. Since then, they have been in turmoil. While making two coaching changes and losing two key players — defender Brandon Bye (season-ending knee injury) and goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (transfer to Chelsea) — they lost their winning edge.

Several MLS teams are sweating their playoff chances going into Saturday’s season finales. Not the Revolution, however, since they long ago clinched a postseason place.

Advertisement

In their favor is a team-record 11-1-4 home mark. Less encouraging is the fact that they dropped their most recent home encounter, 2-1, to Columbus. That kicked off a three-game losing streak, the last two results 3-2 decisions — signaling their longest losing streak of the year and the only times they surrendered more than two goals in a game since May.

Win, lose, or draw against the Union, the Revolution can use the game as preparation for the playoffs. Their postseason opener will be Oct. 28, likely against Atlanta, Columbus, Nashville, or Philadelphia.

“We want to make sure that we can get the 3 points and secure the best position possible for the playoffs,” interim coach Clint Peay said. “If things really go our way, I think we can end up in third and get home-field advantage, so that’s our objective, and that’s going to be our focus going into the match.”

The Revolution have gone 2-5-5 since the departure of coach Bruce Arena (who resigned after being placed on administrative leave); they were 1-1-4 under Richie Williams and are 1-4-1 with Peay coaching. They have struggled to adjust to Peay’s tactics, but the situation could improve with the return of defenders Andrew Farrell (leg injury) and DeJuan Jones (national team callup).

Advertisement

Jacob Jackson, who made his MLS debut last week, will start in goal.

“I think he’s done well,” Peay said. “I think for every position it’s a battle, and I think Jacob has earned the right to be back on the field.

“We have to be sound defensively. We have to show that we can limit opportunities in transition, limit opportunities on set pieces, and keep a clean sheet. You have to give yourself a chance to be able to win a game. And by not conceding, that allows you to do that.”

As for season-finale drama, 10 teams are contending for the remaining playoff spots (all but 11 of 29 teams qualify).

MLS has adopted an unusual postseason format, contrary to most soccer tournaments, which seek simple and consistent methods of determining outcomes. Instead of a one-game knockout formula, designed to condense the competition and rapidly build to a conclusion, the MLS postseason will be drawn out for a month and a half, with 18 teams playing 25-33 matches.

Format for MLS postseason

▪ Wild-card opponents play one game.

▪ First-round series will be best-of-three.

▪ Conference semifinals, conference finals, and MLS Cup final are single games.

▪ No extra time in wild-card or first round; tie games decided by penalty kicks.

▪ Extra time will be played in conference semifinals, conference finals, and MLS Cup final.

Advertisement

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.