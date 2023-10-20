Two field goals in final 15 seconds give No. 10 Methuen stunning win over Tewksbury

With 59 seconds remaining, the Redmen (5-2) took the 24-21 lead on a 29-yard field goal. The Rangers (5-2) got the ball back at their own 20-yard line. Standout quarterback Drew Eason found his brother Shane on a misdirection flat screen to the sideline and Shane did the rest, weaving 60-yards down the field. After a few plays, Aboutoui connected through the uprights to tie the game with 15 seconds remaining.

In a wild finish, senior Omar Aboutou drilled two field goals in the final 15 seconds to catapult 10th-ranked Methuen to a thrilling 27-24 Merrimack Valley Conference Division II victory over Tewksbury.

Aboutoui drilled a squib kick with velocity that took a fortuitous hop over the backline of the Redmen returners. The ball came to a halt at the 2-yard line and the Rangers emerged out of the pile with possession. Overcome with jubilation at the swing of momentum, the Rangers were assessed a 15-yard penalty, but Aboutoui stepped up and drilled a 35-yarder for the win with just four seconds to play.

“It was probably the most amazing game in terms of endings that I’ve seen,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan.

Ryan noted that the senior’s try would have been good from 55 yards. Aboutoui, who finished 2-for-4 on his attempts last week, delivered when the Rangers needed it most.

“I told him on Monday, you’re the best kicker in the history of the school,” said Ryan. “If the game is on the line, I have full confidence for you to hit the game-winner. I didn’t realize it would come this fast, but it came to fruition tonight.”

Abington 33, East Bridgewater 13 — Junior Michael Reilly led the Green Wave (6-1) with a pair of rushing touchdowns, a 32-yard TD pass to Connor Pease, a PAT kick, and a two-point conversion pass to Pease. Chris Oman had two 20-yard rushing scores for East Bridgewater (2-5) in the South Shore Sullivan league game.

Barnstable 48, Newton North 8 — Tajardo France rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Aiden Kundel tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Chevaunie Shakespeare for the Red Hawks (6-1) in the nonleague win.

Bellingham 35, Millis 0 — Corey Perkins rumbled for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Blackhawks (4-3) in the Tri-Valley League victory.

Belmont Hill 34, Thayer 12 — Sophomore tailback Marcus Griffin scampered for three touchdowns as Belmont Hill (4-1) raced to an ISL-7 triumph.

Billerica 41, North Andover 22 — Junior Judd Dorival rumbled for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a Merrimack Valley Conference Division II victory for the seventh-ranked Indians (7-0). Mike Murnane caught a touchdown pass from Steven Gentile and each punched in rushing TDs. Zach Wolinski had three TDs. for the Scarlet Knights (4-2).

Carver 45, Hull 0 — On senior night, captain Robbie Peterson led the host Crusaders (7-0) with two interceptions, one for a 24-yard touchdown, and had four receptions for 75 yards with a touchdown, and a pair of two-point conversion grabs in the first half of this South Shore League Tobin Division victory.

Cohasset 42, Mashpee 0 — On the game’s first possession, the Skippers (3-3) got it going early on a 20–yard touchdown pass from sophomore Michael Wildfire to junior Shane Mulcahy on their way to the South Shore win. Cohasset star senior Liam Appleton played wide receiver early before switching to wildcat quarterback in the second quarter. After making the temporary change, Appleton ran for second-quarter touchdowns of 53 and 21 yards.

Wildfire scored on a 12-yard keeper in the third quarter. After Mashpee (5-2) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Wildfire connected with Appleton on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

“Today was really the first glimpse, that we saw a physical, 48 minutes of football,” said Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw.

Danvers 21, Masconomet 0 — The Falcons (5-2) earned their fifth consecutive win, as Travis Voisine threw for a pair of 5-yard touchdowns and Owen Gasinowski punched in a 3-yard score in this Northeastern Conference contest.

Dartmouth 35, Bridgewater-Raynham 22 — Jackson Hart did it all to keep the Indians (7-0) undefeated, throwing two touchdown passes, running for a 6-yard score, and adding a pick-6 in the South Coast Conference win. Ray Gramlich ran for a 5-yard TD and caught an 8-yard scoring strike, and Markus Andrews added a 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown to stave off a late Trojans rally.

Dennis-Yarmouth 41, Durfee 22 — Jayden Barber threw for 315 yards for two touchdowns, and ran for 93 yards and two more touchdowns to power the Dolphins (6-1) to a nonleague win.

Dexter Southfield 38, New Hampton 0 — Quinn Carver rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Shields (4-1).

Duxbury 35, Whitman-Hanson 7 — The No. 9 Dragons (5-1) cruised to a Patriot League triumph over the Panthers (3-4) at Duxbury High. Junior quarterback Trevor Jones scored from 4 yards out, Alex Barlow delivered from 20 yards, and Jones found Sam Wien for a 44-yard strike to give Duxbury a commanding, 21-0, halftime advantage.

Whitman-Hanson responded, as Ryan Nash hit Cody Roberts from 35 yards. Jones converted from 4 yards out and connected with Liam Burns from 9 yards to seal it.

“We just played our hearts out and won,” Duxbury senior Brian Mahoney said.

Thomas Sheehan and Cam King intercepted passes for the Dragons, and Cam Beltramini did the same for the Panthers. The Dragons have outscored their opponents, 188-71, in five straight wins since an opening loss to Hanover.

East Boston 14, Latin Academy 8 — Steven Chiappa plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead score from 12 yards out in the fourth quarter to power the Jets (3-3) to the Boston City League win.

Fairhaven 40, Seekonk 0 — Jayce Duarte threw touchdowns to Nikko Morris and Justin Marques, and Marques dashed for a 57-yard score as the Blue Devils (7-0) cruised to a South Coast Conference Gold win.

Franklin 21, Attleboro 14 — Senior Cody Howard had two touchdowns for the Panthers (5-2), and the defense kept a second-half shutout in the Hockomock League win. Senior Derek Dubriske added a 5-yard touchdown reception from junior Justin Bianchetto for Franklin.

Greater New Bedford 23, Apponequet 14 — Connor McManus connected on three field goals, Brody Joly ran for a 65-yard touchdown, and Kigan Anacleto got things going with a first-quarter scoop-and-score in a South Coast Conference win for the Bears (3-4).

Hanover 31, Pembroke 8 — Ben Scalzi ran in a 9-yard score and tossed touchdowns to Mekhi Bryan (34 yards) and Ben Johnson (12 yards) in a Patriot League win for the No. 8 Hawks (7-0). Vinny Mancini (17 rushes, 90 Yards) scampered for a 10-yard score.

Lawrence Academy 31, St. Sebastian’s 28 — Rollin Hughes belted a go-ahead 34-yard field goal with 2:38 to play, and Matt Harris iced the game with a late interception as the Spartans (5-0) earned a hard-fought ISL-7 victory in Needham.

“We wanted this one,” said LA coach Jason Swepson. “This one was always circled on our calendar.”

Darnell Cicero-Bronson’s 72-yard touchdown highlighted a fourth-quarter that saw a combined 31 points after the game was tied heading into the final frame.

“He’s made a couple of those plays throughout the year,” said Swepson.

Lincoln-Sudbury 29, Concord-Carlisle 20 — Cooper Tarantino turned 10 carries into 70 yards and three scores, propelling the No. 18 Warriors (6-1) to a Dual County Large win. Rayhan Nsereko churned out 96 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

Marshfield 49, Plymouth North 28 — Davin True ran for four touchdowns as the 13th-ranked Rams (5-2) secured a Patriot League road win.

Medford 44, Chelsea 6 — Stevens Exateur broke free for TD runs of 56 and 57 yards within a three-minutes span in the first quarter, leading the Mustangs (4-3) to a Greater Boston League win. Jack Lombardo found Justin Marino for scores of 61 and 73 yards, and Luiz Barbosa took one in from 13 out.

Melrose 42, Watertown 8 — Max Lanciani and Nick Hitchman had two touchdowns apiece for the Red Hawks (5-2) in the Middlesex League win.

Middleborough 24, Rockland 14 — Senior Bolu Sotonwa had a pair of rushing scores, and Caiden Carriuolo had a 28-yard touchdown reception for the Sachems (5-2) in the South Shore Sullivan contest.

Newburyport 42, Triton 0 — Jack Sullivan racked up four touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air courtesy of a connection with Sean Miles, as the Clippers (6-1) cruised to a Cape Ann League win.

North Attleborough 14, Lynnfield 11 — Chase Frisoli and Ryan Bannon punched in short touchdowns for the Red Rocketeers (3-4) in a nonleague tilt.

North Reading 35, Essex Tech 0 — Senior Brandon Eng sparked the Hornets (4-2) with a 19-yard touchdown pass and a 44-yard punt return for a touchdown. Sophomore Gavin Brady added two rushing scores in the Cape Ann League win.

Northeast 28, Greater Lowell 8 — Devin Nieves tallied two rushing touchdowns and Chris Zullo and Sam Lacombe added one score each to lead the Golden Knights (3-4) to a Commonwealth Conference victory.

Norton 28, Dover-Sherborn 10 — Jake Ogilvie (10 of 16, 263 yards passing, 45 rushing yards) tossed touchdowns to Brady Sinclair (24 yards), Ben Grainger (80 yards), and Michael Salvati (45 yards) as the Lancers (6-1) pulled away for a Tri-Valley League triumph. Salvati added a 4-yard rushing score.

O’Bryant 14, English High 0 — Montavius Zollarcoffer recorded a pair of 10-yard touchdown scores, propelling the Tigers (4-1) to a Boston City League North Division win. Lemarre Petit-Homme finished with 75 yards receiving, an 80-yard kickoff return, posted 12 tackles, and forced a fumble.

Old Colony 38, Upper Cape 0 — Nathan Marden powered a ground-and-pound offense with six carries for 106 yards and two scores for the Cougars (6-1) in the Mayflower win. Stu Burnham added 60 yards on 8 carries with one two-point conversion, and Shawn Markham rumbled for a 55-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the game on ice.

Rivers 42, Brooks 19 — Senior Greg Canning had a trio of rushing touchdowns, and sophomore Alexander Murdough had a 45-yard pick-six for the Red Wings (3-2) in the ISL-9 game. Senior Darnell Pierre had rushing touchdowns of 42 and 35 yards for Brooks (2-3).

Scituate 42, North Quincy 28 — Willy Robinson rushed for 115 yards and scored three touchdowns, including an 86-yard kickoff return, and Alex Burrill added 100 rushing yards and a TD on 16 carries in a Patriot League road win for the Sailors (4-3). For North Quincy (3-4), junior Mikey Galligan threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the school record for touchdown passes in a season (12) and a career (18).

Shawsheen 36, Greater Lawrence 6 — Junior Sid Tildsley (3 carries, 23 yards; 6 of 9 passing, 62 yards) and senior Caleb Caceres (11 carries, 141 yards; 2 receptions, 18 yards) each rushed for two touchdowns in a Commonwealth win for the Rams (7-0). Zack Timmons (5 carries, 89 yards) added a rushing touchdown.

South Shore Voc-Tech 43, Wareham 28 — Senior Todd Egan (142 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown) and junior DJ DeCoste (157 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns) powered the Vikings (5-2) in the nonleague victory.

Stoneham 41, Burlington 32 — Senior quarterback Matt Tran totaled 120 rushing yards, and 130 passing yards with two touchdowns to lift the Spartans (3-4) to a Middlesex League victory. Ty Baker also scampered for two touchdowns and Dylan Posey, Sean Kilty, and Kevin Gilmartin all found the end zone against Burlington.

Taunton 21, Milton 14 — Ethan Harris scored on runs of 38 and 6 yards and quarterback Dylan Keenan connected with Jose Touron for a touchdown to lead the Tigers (4-3) to a nonleague win.

Wakefield 16, Wilmington 3 — Myles Sanchez and Matthew Beaver each scored a touchdown and Mark Letchford booted a field goal to lead the Warriors (5-2) to a Middlesex League win.

Walpole 37, Braintree 3 — Senior Logan Keyes rumbled for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the Timberwolves (4-3) in the Bay State Conference win. Junior Noah Mackenzie rushed and also threw for a touchdown.

Wayland 28, Bedford 14 — Max Dresens rumbled for 221 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, helping power the Warriors (5-2) to a Dual County League Middle win. Michael Caulfield churned out 119 yards and two scores on 17 carries and Mekhi Walker grabbed four receptions for 103 yards and a score.

West Bridgewater 28, Blue Hills 14 — Ty Holmes accounted for three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, and James Harris ran and threw for scores as the independent Wildcats (5-2) won their fourth in a row.

Westford 21, Chelmsford 19 — Quarterback Jake Cullen was 11-for-22 passing with 140 yards and Alex Wilson rumbled for 67 yards and two touchdowns for the Ghosts (5-2) in the nonleague showdown.

Xaverian 41, Malden Catholic 0 — Mike O’Connor and Jayce Devine each rushed for a pair of scores in a Catholic Conference win for the Hawks (5-2).

Tyler Amaral reported from Cohasset and Trevor Hass from Duxbury. Joe Eachus, Tyler Foy, Mike Puzzanghera, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.