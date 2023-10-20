US captain Tyler Adams sidelined for English club until early 2024 because of hamstring surgery

BOURNEMOUTH, England — United States captain Tyler Adams is expected to miss at least three months for Bournemouth after a second surgery for a hamstring problem that has limited him to just one game since March for the English club.

The 24-year-old midfielder hurt the hamstring in training after Leeds’ match against Brighton on March 11, then had surgery.

He signed a five-year deal with Bournemouth on Aug. 20 and made his club debut by playing the final 21 minutes of an English League Cup game against Stoke on Sept. 27. Adams felt discomfort afterward.