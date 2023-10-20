Use of openers proves that pitching has changed, even in the playoffs

Nobody at Chase Field was surprised. It’s a given at this point that even some playoff teams won’t have enough starters to get through a series.

Arizona started one of its lefthanded relievers, Joe Mantiply. Philadelphia turned to lefthander Cristopher Sanchez, who had last pitched Sept. 30 when he threw an inning against the Mets at the end of a lopsided loss.

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks and Phillies used openers for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night.

“You do the best you can with who you have,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Lovullo was the Red Sox bench coach in 2013 when they used Clay Buchholz, John Lackey, Jon Lester, and Jake Peavy in the ALCS against the Tigers. Detroit countered with Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, along with Anibal Sanchez and Doug Fister.

All eight of their pitchers received Cy Young votes at some point in their careers with three winning the award. Six were All-Stars. They have a combined 13 World Series rings with Verlander and Scherzer still hoping for another this season.

There were eight starts of at least six innings in that six-game series. The managers had to wrestle the ball away from those starters.

“A different time,” said Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who was with the Tigers in ‘13. “We used six starters this season. Sanchez is a good starter but hasn’t pitched in nearly three weeks. We’re hoping he can go a few innings.”

Dombrowski has been constructing teams for 35 years. Putting together a reliable rotation is more difficult than it has ever been.

“Teams don’t develop starters like they once did,” he said. “It varies from organization to organization but it’s not easy to do. You need five starters depending on injuries, probably more. To find them and pay them, it can be difficult.”

It’s cheaper — and often more effective — to use an opener for an inning or two then follow with a series of relievers.

Lovullo described himself as a traditionalist who grew up watching Bob Gibson and Don Drysdale pitch complete games in the postseason then come back on short rest.

“Loved them,” Lovullo said. “But this is a new generation of baseball where things are broken down to the inning, to the batter, to the out, to the pitch on a level that we’ve never seen before.

“I’m sure that if Bob Gibson had that data today and some managers had that data and information today that we have, that they would have evolved as well.”

(As somebody who once interviewed Gibson and was briefly worried he would dump me into a nearby trash barrel, that may or may not be true.)

Zack Wheeler, who is scheduled to start Game 5 for the Phillies on Saturday, doesn’t like how the game is trending. He would like to see more expected of starters, not less.

“You need a starter who can go five, six, seven innings. At least a couple that can go deeper,” he said. “Just throughout the season, those one or two innings more than other starters sometimes add up over the season.

“But it’s not my call. I don’t make that investment, so I can’t tell you how to do it. But just from being a starter and running through that process, I would like to see the leash unraveled a little bit more.

“You have to pitch in tough situations. You have to pitch fatigued. You have to pitch tired at the end of the season to be able to know how to do that.”

Zac Gallen, the Game 5 starter for Arizona, threw 210 innings this season. Only San Francisco’s Logan Webb (216) had more. There were 19 pitchers with at least 210 innings in 2013.

“You’re still seeing guys do it. I’m wondering if teams are understanding that maybe 200 innings isn’t necessarily a great thing,” Gallen said. “Maybe if our guys throw 180 and their 200th inning is in the playoffs as opposed to maybe their 220th inning is in the playoffs is a positive.”

Lovullo would prefer to see the pitching matchups of old. But he’s a realist.

“One of my biggest fears is getting stuck in 2005 and not evolving as a manager and getting run over by this game,” he said.

“I think everybody in every industry that they’re in has that same feel. If you are going to evolve and stay ahead of the curve, you’re going to be successful. So I know where I came from. I know my roots in this game, and I appreciated the Gibson-Drysdale games for sure. Loved them.

“I don’t want to take anything away from that generation. But it’s just not how baseball is today.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.