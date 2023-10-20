For Weston rower Kristina Wagner, Head of the Charles has become a high-stakes event

With the organizers offering prize money for the first time to the top three men’s and women’s finishers on Saturday afternoon, the fields in both events are stacked.

“Then they announced they were giving away $10,000 and I thought, ‘This just got a lot harder,’ ” said the 30-year-old Weston native.

After placing third and second in the women’s championship singles the last two years, Kristina Wagner vowed that this time she was going to go all out for first place at the Head of the Charles Regatta.

The women’s contenders include Olympic champion Emma Twigg of New Zealand, US Olympic sculler Kara Kohler, world lightweight medalist Michelle Sechser, defending and former champions Emily Kallfelz and Maggie Fellows, and Sophia Vitas, Wagner’s doubles partner.

Advertisement

“That the Head of the Charles is doing this is awesome,” Wagner said. “We can only give our best performances when other people push us. If you went out there and raced nobody and won, who really cares?”

She and her fellow American scullers will be pushed again Sunday when they combine to take on the US world medalists and English club Leander, the reigning titlist, in the championship eights race.

“I have no idea how we’ll do, but I think we’ll have a lot of fun,” Wagner said. “We’re going out guns blazing.”

The weekend will be an exuberant conclusion to what has been a breakthrough season for Wagner, who won the bronze with Vitas at last month’s World Championships in Belgrade.

More significantly, they qualified the boat class for next summer’s Olympics in Paris by placing in the top 11.

“I think people find it confusing because we as athletes don’t actually qualify,” said Wagner, who’ll have to earn her spot at the March selection camp.

That would mean a return trip to the Games, where she and Newton native Gevvie Stone finished fifth in Tokyo two summers ago.

Advertisement

That had been Wagner’s fantasy when she was a high school rower for Wayland-Weston, watching on TV as the US women won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. If they could do it, why couldn’t she?

Wagner went on to race for Yale, and after graduating in 2015 and taking a job with Converse in Boston, she figured that she’d just be a recreational rower.

“The Charles was right there,” she said. “I wanted to stay in shape, go out and row in a single. What’s more idyllic than that? Then I couldn’t stop competing.”

Wagner and Gevvie Stone finished fifth in women's doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Other women on the river were training for the Rio Games, and when Wagner found herself going faster than they were, she asked herself the original question: Why not me?

So she went all-in, quitting her job, moving to upstate New York, and joining ARION, Saratoga Rowing’s elite program.

“It was a now-or-never moment,” Wagner said. “I only wish I made it earlier.”

She ended up on US Rowing’s radar screen, raced in World Cups, and teamed up with Stone, who’d won silver in the single in 2016.

They raced in COVID-mandated privacy in Japan.

“There were no spectators,” Wagner said on her “The Other Three Years” podcast. “There were empty bleachers the whole last quarter of the race. It was just weird. It was eerily quiet.”

Fifth place was a creditable effort at a regatta where no American boat made the podium, but it left Wagner feeling unfulfilled.

Advertisement

“How do I make it better?” she asked herself. “It’s a bit of a daunting process when you gave everything last time.”

With Stone resuming her medical career, Wagner began the next five-ringed cycle with a new partner in Vitas, a Wisconsin grad who’d rowed in the quad at the previous world regatta.

They finished fifth at the 2022 championships, well out of the medals.

“Not to say we did a bad job,” said Wagner. “It was just a tough year.”

This year, when Wagner and Vitas had more training time together and earned a World Cup medal, the results were markedly better. Their Belgrade bronze was the first US medal in the event in five years, and they were just 11-hundredths of a second away from catching the Lithuanians for the silver.

“We were so close to second and we had a faster time in the semis than the [first-place] Romanians,” Wagner mused. “So in the grand scheme of things, was our race in the final actually an awesome race? Probably not.”

If the Americans hadn’t had to come out of sixth place after the first third of the race, maybe they would have had more gas for the final sprint. And yet, they did make the podium.

“We are the way we are because we’re competitive people and we set high goals,” Wagner said. “But you have to celebrate your accomplishments.”

The Head marks the conclusion of the racing year, the last chance to collect a meaningful trophy and to socialize with teammates and rivals.

Advertisement

“It’s like Christmas for rowing,” Wagner said.

And this time someone is going to find $10,000 in her stocking, with $5,000 and $2,500 going to the second- and third-place finishers.

Then the drudgery resumes. Wagner will head back to Saratoga Lake for two months of base training.

“Lots of miles, lots of hard work getting ready for the camps in January,” she said. “Lots of long, boring rows ahead.”

Then comes the selection camp and potential surprises, not all of them positive. Two years ago at the trials, Wagner went from being an unknown to an Olympian in a weekend in New Jersey. This summer, she and Vitas went from fifth to the award stand.

“It’s crazy how much can change in a year,” Wagner said. “It’s both scary and exciting for next year. Because we really don’t know what’s going to happen.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.