With Dante Scarnecchia and Mike Vrabel being honored by Patriots, many old tales are told

Former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger recalled his first interaction with Scarnecchia during rookie camp. The coach was playing the role of quarterback and having rookies snap him the football.

Scarnecchia was part of the franchise for 34 seasons before retiring in 2020, spending much of his career as offensive line coach. An occasionally salty ex-Marine, he was able to shape a steady collection of undrafted free agents and late-round picks into solid linemen with an emphasis on technique and tough love.

FOXBOROUGH — Two of the foundational elements of the Patriots dynasty are set to be honored Saturday, as former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia and linebacker Mike Vrabel will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

“My first snap, I misfire,” Ohrnberger said. “I turn around to see what happened, and pick up the ball. He shoves me in my chest plate and he’s immediately inside my face mask. ‘What are you doing? If that’s a game against the Ravens, why would you turn around to see what happens? You’re going to get your quarterback killed!’

“It was a baptism by fire, this tongue lashing I got from this tiny man who I came to respect immensely. You worked your tail off with a guy because you love him and you want to make him proud by playing the best ball you can.”

Trent Brown credits Scarnecchia’s coaching style with taking his game to the next level.

“I couldn’t think of anybody more deserving,” said Brown. “He was like another father figure for me, for sure. Because he gave me what I was used to — tough coaching. Coming here and being coached hard, and being challenged to be great.

“Athletically and size-wise, I’ve been gifted, and blessed a lot. A lot of times, things come easy to me. I don’t necessarily push myself because I don’t necessarily have to all the time. But he challenged me to be me all the time. He’s the reason I’m the pro I am today.”

David Andrews was effusive in his praise of Scarnecchia, calling him a “great teacher” who worked to get the best out of his players, regardless of draft status.

“I don’t know if there’s been many people in my career that have had such a big impact on my life and the game,” Andrews said. “I don’t know if I’d be standing here talking to you all; he taught me so much about the game. How to play the game the right way.

“I think about his offensive line and his playing code. There were things that you can apply to your life, your marriage, raising kids.

“It means a lot to a lot of people in the building. For anyone who played offensive line here, he’s had a lasting impact on them.”

As for Vrabel, Bill Belichick said the three-time Super Bowl champ was a player who really benefited from free agency, as he was sitting behind a pair of star players with the Steelers before signing with the Patriots prior to the 2001 season. Vrabel spent eight seasons in New England before being dealt to Kansas City prior to the 2009 season.

“Mike was a very cerebral player, a smart player,” Belichick said. “Mike had a great personality. A great love for the game. Passionate. High energy. Very strong.

“His strength was his length and his power. And his intelligence.”

Mike Vrabel is now the coach of the Titans, who are on their bye week. Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Both Belichick and former linebacker Matt Chatham alluded to Vrabel’s love of the game, which extended to him playing different positions as part of the scout team in practice.

“Mike was a perfect teammate,” said Chatham, who played with Vrabel from 2001-05. “A tough guy who played through injuries. Smart. He really taught me to pay attention to positions other than our own.”

The practice battles between Vrabel (an Ohio State product) and Tom Brady (Michigan) were the stuff of legend. The two would regularly engage in a bet when the Buckeyes played the Wolverines, with the loser being forced to wear the winner’s jersey in practice.

“It was competitive. Especially with him and Brady,” Belichick said with a smile. “Quite entertaining at times, to be honest with you.

“No surprise he went into coaching. And no surprise he’s been successful.”

For a lot of local baseball fans, that season is over. For Chad Ryland, the best part could still lie ahead.

The Patriots rookie kicker is a passionate Phillies fan. And with Philadelphia holding a 2-1 lead in the NLCS with Arizona heading into Friday’s Game 4, he felt confident that a second straight World Series berth is in the Phillies’ future.

“They’re going in hot,” Ryland said. “They’re swinging the bats. They have that swagger right now — they’re seeing the ball well.

“The whole lineup … you have [Nick] Castellanos hitting the cover off the ball. You won’t strike out the top of the order. Well, maybe [Kyle] Schwarber, just because he’s either going to go deep or strike out. But everyone else is going to put the ball in play.”

Ryland, who attended the 2008 World Series as a kid and can still reel off Philadelphia’s starting lineup that year against Tampa Bay, is hoping for a 2022 World Series rematch with the Astros.

“I’d like to see them play Houston to get their redemption for last year,” he said. “I don’t think that Houston team is near what it was last year.”

Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee), and defensive lineman Keion White (concussion) were all ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills. The Patriots did get some good news, as safety Jabrill Peppers was removed from the injury report, while tight end Hunter Henry went from DNP to limited and is now listed as questionable.

Joining Henry as questionable are Andrews (ankle), Brown (chest), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), wide receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (foot), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), guard Cole Strange (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder).

As for the Bills, their biggest loss is defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was ruled out because of a toe injury. In addition, they downgraded tight end Quintin Morris to out because of an ankle issue.

