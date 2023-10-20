A thaw between US and Venezuela ahead of a key vote

In exchange, the United States has agreed to lift some economic sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, a vital source of income for the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

In a matter of days, Venezuela’s authoritarian government has agreed to accept Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States and signed an agreement with opposition leaders designed to move toward a free and fair presidential election in 2024.

MATURÍN, Venezuela — When the Venezuelan government released five political prisoners late Wednesday to cheers from the country’s opposition, it was the most emotional in a rapid series of policy shifts in the South American country that together represent the most significant softening of relations between Venezuela and the United States in years.

The developments come just days before more than 1 million Venezuelans are expected to head to the polls for a primary election to choose the opposition leader who will face Maduro next year.

The leading candidate is María Corina Machado, a former center-right legislator, who has declared herself the country’s best shot yet at ousting the socialist-inspired government that has governed since 1999. At a recent campaign event in the eastern city of Maturín, she filled an entire avenue with supporters, who pressed together to hear her speak.

“We are going to shake up this regime!” she shouted. “We are going to bury socialism forever!”

The United States has placed sanctions on some Venezuelan leaders for years, but the Trump administration significantly tightened them in 2019, following an election widely viewed as fraudulent in which Maduro claimed victory.

For years, Maduro has sought the lifting of sanctions, which have strangled his economy, while the United States and its allies in the Venezuelan opposition have wanted Maduro to allow competitive elections that could give his political opponents a legitimate chance at winning.

The Biden administration is increasingly interested in improving the economic situation in Venezuela to try to address the arrival of large numbers of Venezuelan migrants at the southern US border.

The five political prisoners Venezuela released late Wednesday included Roland Carreño, a former adviser to the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, and Juan Requesens, a former deputy in the National Assembly.

Despite the significance of the recent announcements, some analysts worry that Maduro is playing both the opposition and the US government, and could ultimately end up with everything he seeks — sanctions relief; an election with at least some international recognition; and a victory next year that allows him to retain power.

Many voters believe that Machado, 55, has the best chance at defeating Maduro. A veteran politician nicknamed the “iron lady” because of her adversarial relationship with the governments of Maduro and Chávez, she is viewed by some supporters as courageous for staying in the country when many other politicians have fled political persecution.

Her proposals to open up the free market and reduce the role of the state have earned her a loyal base across social classes.

As she has promoted her candidacy, Machado’s campaign has been plagued by violence and government surveillance. She has been beaten by people holding Maduro signs, and had animal blood thrown at one rally in which The New York Times was present. She has been followed by military intelligence police, and she bypasses police roadblocks by riding on the motorcycles of her supporters.

“I understand what I am facing,” Machado told the Times in an interview. “We are aware that there are many risks and that they can do us a lot of harm. I am not telling anyone that this is easy.”

Polls suggest that she is likely to win the primary, which has 10 competitors, but the biggest question is whether she will be able to participate in the general election.

Maduro’s government has banned Machado from running for office for 15 years, claiming that she did not complete her declaration of assets and income when she was a legislator. These types of disqualifications are a common tactic used by Maduro to keep strong competitors off ballots.

Despite an agreement this week to move toward competitive election conditions, the Maduro government has shown little indication that it will allow Machado to run.

If Machado is not allowed to run in 2024, the opposition could put forward another candidate. But it is unclear if Machado would willingly step aside, if the opposition would rally around a single new candidate, or if they would split the vote, essentially handing Maduro the election.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.