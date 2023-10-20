With Mideast conflict escalating, local Ukrainians fear gaze has shifted from their country’s struggle

Nika Chelnokova, a recent Suffolk University graduate from Ukraine, spent her last year of college organizing rallies and fund-raisers with other Ukrainian students around Boston. She worries that Americans without personal ties to the country “are starting to forget about what is happening.”

Now, with a new war pitting Israel against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, some Boston-area Ukrainians worry that the escalating conflict is shifting the world’s gaze — and material aid — away from the crisis back home.

For more than 600 days, scenes from the war in Ukraine have dominated international news: a barrage of mournful families, bloody bodies, and leveled villages. In response, Ukrainian allies have supplied the nation — its military vastly outnumbered by Russian invaders — with arms, dollars, and an outpouring of empathy.

“It’s really devastating,” Chelnokova said.

Many on the ground in Ukraine have come to accept the war as a way of life, according to Vsevolod Petriv, president of the Boston chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. He said Ukrainians, including family members he speaks with about once a week, have no choice but to continue fighting.

“People are dying, and other people are taking their place,” Petriv said. “And onward it goes.”

Russian shelling continues to bombard Ukrainian homes, and last week a 14-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy injured by a land mine blast in the country’s Mykolaiv region. Such stories have largely gone unnoticed amid reports of carnage in and around Gaza.

Petriv said he sees similarities in the two conflicts. Both Israel and Ukraine, he said, are enmeshed in an enduring, global struggle between democratic countries and entities accused of terrorism.

“All along, the Ukrainian struggle has been against terrorism, against autocracies trying to force their way into doing something. And all of the sudden, here’s another terrorist attack against civilians” in Israel, Petriv said. “The world pulled together for Ukraine; the world seems to be pulling together for Israel. So it’s a good thing.”

There are, though, key differences between the two wars, Petriv said. The Ukrainian battle has been mostly defensive, he said, while Israel appears to be shifting into a more offensive position, as a possible invasion in Gaza looms.

In a sign of the United States’ solidarity with Israel, the Pentagon plans to give the country tens of thousands of artillery shells originally earmarked for Ukraine, Israeli officials told Axios on Thursday.

President Biden said in his speech Thursday that continued support to both nations is crucial for US security and global stability. On Friday, he formally asked Congress for emergency funding that would include $10.6 billion in military support for Israel and $61.4 billion for Ukraine. The request also included about $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine.

The fate of the additional aid lies with Congress, which remains locked in Republican chaos following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker two weeks ago. On Friday, Representative Jim Jordan failed a third time to win the gavel.

“That’s a big concern. That means that the US can’t move to solve that problem,” Petriv said.

Despite the decrease in media attention, Petriv said, the amount of local support for Ukraine, including donations, “has not shifted, as far as I can tell,” and Massachusetts’ congressional delegation seems steadfast in its commitment to US aid.

Others aren’t so sure. The Rev. Yaroslav Nalysnyk, pastor at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Boston, said there has been a clear shift in attention from Ukraine to Israel, “but we are not jealous.” He expressed faith that Biden and Congress will continue to support Ukraine alongside Israel.

“This is two nations that are defending their democracy, their serenity, their independence,” he said. “We are waiting for this just decision to pass the bill to offer support to Ukraine and Israel as well.”

Nalysnyk, too, cited parallels between the brutality of Russian invaders and that of Hamas militants, though he cautioned that Palestinian civilians should not pay for Hamas’s aggression.

Ukraine, like Israel, is a relatively young country, having secured its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Nalysnyk said. In the decades since, Ukraine has sustained “a painful history of defending our identity, culture, language.”

Nalysnyk said civilian deaths anywhere are intolerable, but he argued that the war in Ukraine — unlike Israel’s war with Hamas — is ultimately a defense of democracy.

“If we lose, the entire civilized world will lose. This is obvious,” he said. “We clearly see good and evil, and we cannot be neutral.”

It’s unclear how the Mideast conflict is playing among Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. But with tens of thousands killed and countless more injured, global support has been an invaluable motivator for soldiers, said Chelnokova, the recent Suffolk graduate.

“When [our soldiers] see the whole world is supporting them, talking about them, they have more motivation to get home safely,” Chelnokova said. “They know what they are fighting for.”

Material from The New York Times was included in this report.

